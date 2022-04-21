Washington Nationals and FIS Redefine “Home Field Advantage” with New Enhancements to the Ballpark Experience in the 2022 Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) and its newest partner the Washington Nationals are ready to change the in-game experience for baseball fans. As the Official Payments Technology Provider for the Washington Nationals, FIS and its Worldpay from FIS payment solutions will provide best-in-class merchant processing technology to improve the ballpark experience.

Supporting the club’s cashless strategy and focus on elevating the fan experience, this technology will allow Nationals fans to pay for tickets, food, beverages and merchandise seamlessly and securely. FIS is also supporting the Nationals’ cashless strategy by issuing branded per diem prepaid cards for its MLB and Minor League ballplayers, as well as other employees and seasonal workers.

By serving as its single provider of payment solutions, FIS is well positioned to help the Nationals create a frictionless and first-class entertainment experience for its fans. This includes serving as the merchant processor for the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park, the first retail sportsbook connected to an MLB stadium. FIS will process payments at the sportsbook’s retail location, online and through its mobile app. The relationship also provides innovative opportunities in the future by enabling “grab and go” experiences, without traditional checkout, as well as new ways to leverage data.

Through its Ethos™ Data Solutions, FIS is designing a first-of-its-kind analytics platform that will be utilized to bring more personalized experiences to fans. This platform will be used to provide the Washington Nationals with a single 360-view of fans in real-time, so they can better serve their loyal supporters.

“ The Nationals are a great partner that understands that the payment experience, as well as convenience, speed and security are essential for its fans,” said Jim Johnson, Head of Merchant Solutions, Worldpay from FIS. “ They truly listen to their fans and their employees, and with our help we will be able to be part of the best in-game experience in baseball.”

The partnership also includes a renovation of the ballpark’s Champions Club, which reopened in time for the 2022 season. The FIS Champions Club commemorates the District of Columbia’s rich and ever-growing baseball history and displays the team’s awards and accolades, including the 2019 Commissioner’s Trophy from the Nationals’ World Series win. Fans will enjoy upgraded décor and an elevated food and beverage experience.

“ Our partnership with FIS helps us continue to provide our fans with a top-of-the-line, personalized ballpark experience,” said Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports Group. “ The first visitors to the newly remodeled FIS Champions Club have thoroughly enjoyed the changes and memorabilia displays, and the new technology has aided in our frictionless payments strategy, allowing guests to spend more time enjoying the game and less time waiting in line.”

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).