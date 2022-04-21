CyberLink Joins FIDO Alliance, an Open Industry Association for Authentication Standards

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, announces it became an Associate Member of the FIDO Alliance, an open industry association focused on authentication standards and device attestation. CyberLink joins hundreds of industry players in developing and implementing new authentication specifications and standards, including facial recognition, that will better protect user privacy.

The FIDO Alliance is an industry association centered on advancing authentication standards to decrease dependence on passwords, which can be easily stolen or hacked. These new standards make authentication simpler for consumers to use and easier for service providers to manage. The Alliance’s rich membership comprises stakeholders that include government agencies, service providers, technology players and financial services industry leaders.

Technology industry member CyberLink is dedicated to providing encrypted biometric authentication through its FaceMe AI facial recognition solutions. With its facial recognition expertise, CyberLink is well-positioned to help the Alliance promote the adoption of biometric technologies that will deliver to our society more secure and convenient authentication alternatives to those with inherent flaws that are generally used today.

“We are excited to welcome our newest Associate Member CyberLink,” said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. “The FIDO vision of universal strong authentication promises better security, enhanced privacy, more commerce and expansion of services throughout digital industries. CyberLink’s addition to our Alliance supports our industry goal to make user authentication easier and safer for all parties.”

"As privacy and protection are increasingly critical imperatives of our society’s reliance on technology in every facet of life, users deserve stronger yet more intuitive authentication methods," said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. "I have no doubt that CyberLink’s biometrics authentication expertise, cemented through FaceMe, our facial recognition technology, will benefit the FIDO Alliance in establishing and providing safer authentication methods for end-users.”

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in AI facial recognition technology and multimedia software. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer and commercial markets through a wide range of solutions, covering AI facial recognition, digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, and mobile applications. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home. To learn all the latest about facial recognition, its benefits and implementation considerations, read our Ultimate Guide to Edge-based Facial Recognition.

For more information on FaceMe®, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/