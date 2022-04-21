Blockchain for Energy welcomes its newest member, The American Petroleum Institute (API).

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blockchain for Energy today announced that the American Petroleum Institute (API), will join the consortium. This membership brings a new collaboration with API, the leading trade association representing all segments of the natural gas and oil industry, and whose members produce, process, and distribute much of the nation’s energy. API’s membership will focus on environmental, social and governance issues, as the consortium continues to build and expand its industry grade solutions.

“We are very pleased to welcome our newest member, the American Petroleum Institute, to the consortium,” said Raquel Clement, Chairperson of the Board and Lean Six Sigma Manager at Chevron. “Together we are firmly on our way to a digital future that collaboratively supports and enhances our industry. We welcome their support and direction.”

“The natural gas and oil industry is constantly evolving and continues to invest in, and implement, powerful digital tools such as blockchain, that can be used for transparent and efficient tracking of GHG emissions,” said Aaron Padilla, Director of Corporate Policy at API. “We are pleased to be joining Blockchain for Energy and look forward to working with the consortium on innovative solutions and best practices to advance our ESG goals.”

Developing ESG solutions to lead industry change

This membership supports rapid advancements on environmental and safety progress. By fostering new, decentralized technologies and use cases, Blockchain for Energy enables companies to become more efficient, provide greater operational visibility, and increase profits by employing blockchain technology.

Collaboration sparks opportunity to set new industry standards

The newly formed alliance will support our members by using blockchain technology to develop standards in interoperability and portability. Drawing on knowledge from some of the most experienced industry leaders, the collaboration will lead to enhanced innovation and drive the necessary change as we transition into the new digital era.

Membership shows promise for proactive development

Blockchain for Energy and API are eager to join forces in decision and policy making to develop an efficient, future-proof sector that harnesses blockchain technology. Through collaboration on ESG issues, industry consensus, and proactive development of new technologies, Blockchain for Energy is working to ensure a smooth transition to a low-carbon environment.

About Blockchain for Energy

Utilizing the benefits of blockchain technology, Blockchain for Energy provides its members with the best in industry solutions. They drive digital transformation by providing members a venue to accelerate the digitalization journey to resolve, reinvent, and transform the industry through collective synergies.

Blockchain for Energy is a safe venue to create transformational change – for the energy industry – by the energy industry.

About API

API represents all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry, which supports more than 11 million U.S. jobs. Its nearly 600 members produce, process, and distribute the majority of the nation’s energy, and participate in API Energy Excellence®, which is accelerating environmental and safety progress by fostering new technologies and transparent reporting. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency, and sustainability.