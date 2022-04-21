Grinergy and Advanced Robot Solutions sign Proof of Concept Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif. & STRATFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grinergy, a South Korean headquartered lithium-ion rechargeable battery and battery management systems company today announced that they have signed a Proof of Concept (POC) agreement with Advanced Robot Solutions (ARS). Connecticut-based ARS is a leading provider of customized service robots and A.I. kiosk solutions for trade shows/events, admin buildings, government, courts, airports, and hospitality.

The Grinergy-ARS POC will verify in a real time robotics’ application the improved performance of the Grinergy Potēre battery as well as its high power, safety, and dependability in high and low temperatures. The project will be to convert ARS’ service robot batteries to Grinergy Potēre battery packs. Grinergy’s proprietary technology increases Lithium-ion battery power density when compared to current batteries, with remarkable safety and faster charging capability.

In turn, the POC will support ARS’ need for a highly reliable power supply for their service robots and kiosks as well as fast recharge capability.

Key to the POC will be results such as Functional (it worked, it did not work), Performance, Scalability, and the Quality of the product as well as additional data and insights.

Grinergy’s global mission is to provide “Tomorrow’s energy solutions Today.”

About Grinergy

Grinergy is a lithium-ion battery technology company headquartered in South Korea which offers multiple solutions to revolutionize the shortcomings of the conventional battery industry. Grinergy’s proprietary technology offers remarkable safety with improved charging capability. Grinergy has offices in Seoul; San Jose, CA; and Boston, MA.

About Advanced Robot Solutions

Founded in 2016, Advanced Robot Solutions (ARS) through the use of A.I., smart sensor technology, software, and hardware allow robotics to interact with customers face to face. This includes the next generation of service robots and user-friendly, touchless kiosks that assist customers by providing information and directions as well as collecting customer data. They are based in Stratford, Connecticut.

https://www.getrobotsolutions.com