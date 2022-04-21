Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Simply Healthcare Seek to Improve Health Equity by Strenghtening Access to Safe and Affordable Housing

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NBA basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson teamed up once again with Simply Healthcare Plans (Simply) to improve the health and well-being of Floridians, this time with a focus on how housing affects health. Chris Durrance, Housing Program Manager at Simply delivered the keynote address. Brian Postlewait and Leeanne Sacino joined the discussion Wednesday at the Holden Heights Community Center in Orlando.

Studies have identified a direct correlation between housing instability and increased medical and behavioral health problems. Communities of color are among those who suffer the most and disproportionately experience housing instability, homelessness and poorer health outcomes.

“ The data is clear, those who face homelessness or housing instability often experience greater health challenges,” said Holly Prince, President of Simply. “ Simply is committed to bringing state leaders and communities together to ensure Floridians have access to safe and affordable housing so they can live healthier, happier lives.”

Johnson brought star power to the event and served as moderator for the discussion.

“ On and off the court, I’ve seen how team effort can yield powerful results,” said Johnson. “ It will take all of us working together to fight against housing instability and homelessness, especially for communities of color that are disproportionately affected by housing insecurity. Everyone deserves to live in a secure environment that will promote better health outcomes.”

Housing circumstances contribute to health disparities, and they can have lasting impacts on the health and well-being of Floridians. According to a report published by the National Institutes of Health, there are four main factors when it comes to housing that may influence health. They include: 1) cost, 2) conditions, 3) consistency or stability, and 4) the context of the neighborhood.

“ No one should have to live on the streets,” said Leeanne Sacino, Executive Director of Florida Coalition to End Homelessness. “ Florida Coalition to End Homelessness is committed to helping those experiencing homelessness and working with other like-minded community partners to make significant progress on this issue.”

There is a high percentage of health challenges identified in Americans who are homeless. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, homeless patients (28%) are significantly more likely to report serious psychological distress than community health center patients (14%) and public housing primary care center patients (16%). Children living in subsidized housing units are four times more likely to be in fair/poor health than those living in owner-occupied homes.

“ Today’s event was an encouraging depiction of how community leaders are teaming up to improve health equity by increasing access to housing,” said Brian Postlewait, COO of Orlando Continuum of Care.

The rising value of residential properties and cost of rent contribute to the crisis. Between 1960 and 2016, median rents rose 61% and median home values increased 112% along with a doubling of the number of renters who are cost-burdened (Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, 2018).

About Simply Healthcare Plans

Simply Healthcare Plans, Inc. (“Simply”), is a Florida managed health care plan that serves Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members in the state of Florida. In addition, Simply, through a line of business called Clear Health Alliance, also serves Florida Medicaid members who are living with HIV/AIDS. Our goal is to provide healthcare and related services that are comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Each and every day, members of our team can be found in Florida communities, listening to our members, interacting with our health care providers and partnering with community-based organizations. Our goal is to ensure members and entire communities are empowered to become active participants in their health care and sustain healthy lifestyles. To learn more about Simply, visit www.simplyhealthcareplans.com.