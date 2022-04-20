TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Investment Grade Rating of BBB Reaffirmed by DBRS, Inc.

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) (“TPVG” or the “Company”), the leading financing provider to venture growth stage companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms in technology and other high growth industries, today announced that DBRS, Inc. (“DBRS”) has reaffirmed the Company’s investment grade Long-Term Issuer Rating of BBB and Long-Term Senior Debt Rating of BBB. DBRS issued a statement announcing the reaffirmation of the rating and the stable trend on the rating, as well as DBRS’s underlying analysis.

“We believe DBRS’s reaffirmation of our BBB investment grade credit rating is a reflection of the strength of the TriplePoint franchise, our long track record and cycle-tested underwriting, our relationships and our earnings power,” said Christopher M. Mathieu, chief financial officer of TPVG. “Our investment grade rating supports our continued use of leverage to fund ongoing portfolio growth and our focus on delivering strong shareholder returns.”

The BBB rating from DBRS reflects, among other things, TPVG’s sound franchise strength, which benefits from access to TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (“TPC”) global venture lending platform. TPC’s strong reputation, long-standing relationships in the venture capital ecosystem and disciplined investment strategy and underwriting have been tested through several business and economic cycles. The DBRS rating also reflects, among other things, TPVG’s earnings generation capabilities, a well-laddered debt maturity profile, prudently managed leverage, an equity and warrant portfolio that has generated substantial gains over time, and exposure to venture capital-backed venture growth stage companies.

ABOUT TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally-managed business development company focused on providing customized debt financing with warrants and direct equity investments to venture growth stage companies in technology and other high growth industries backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s sponsor, TriplePoint Capital, is a Sand Hill Road-based global investment platform which provides customized debt financing, leasing, direct equity investments and other complementary solutions to venture capital-backed companies in technology and other high growth industries at every stage of their development with unparalleled levels of creativity, flexibility and service. For more information about TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., visit https://www.tpvg.com. For more information about TriplePoint Capital, visit https://www.triplepointcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance, condition or results and involve a number of substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

In addition, any rating from DBRS, Inc., or any other rating agency, is subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time, and is not a recommendation to buy sell or hold the Company’s securities.