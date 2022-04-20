KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to LL ABS Trust 2022-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by LL ABS Trust 2022-1 (“LLEND 2022-1”), an unsecured consumer loan ABS transaction.

LLEND 2022-1 will issue four classes of notes totaling $161.61 million, collateralized by a trust certificate backed by unsecured consumer loans. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread, overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A, Class B and Class C Notes) and a reserve account funded at closing.

This transaction represents Liberty Lending, LLC’s (“Liberty”, or the “Company”) fourth rated securitization. The Company issued its first rated securitization (“LLEND 2019-1”) in November 2019. Liberty was founded in 2015, is based in New York, NY and is an independent company that shares common ownership with National Debt Relief, LLC (“NDR”). Individual owners of NDR own the majority of Liberty, with the remaining equity interest distributed among Liberty’s management team and key employees. Liberty is the only lending platform used by NDR. The Company has been profitable starting in 2018 and through February 28, 2022. As of February 28, 2022, Liberty had $451 million in loan receivables outstanding in its managed portfolio.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Liberty, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

