Glamhive Is Back With the First International LIVE Style & Beauty Summit at the Glamourous Bulgari Hotel London

What started out as a way for the style community to come together during the pandemic has grown into one of the largest gatherings of influencers, beauty experts, and fashion icons worldwide. Glamhive and Mary Kay Global Design Studio are launching this summit as a hybrid physical/digital experience with guests attending in-person and virtually, all from the ultra-chic Bulgari Hotel in London on April 23rd. 100% of ticket sales will be donated to the International Rescue Committee for their efforts supporting the Ukrainian crisis.

This will be Glamhive’s eighth summit featuring six panels with over 20 speakers. The star-studded event will be co-hosted by Stephanie Sprangers (Founder & CEO of Glamhive) and Nicole Chavez (Celebrity Stylist to Kristen Bell and Jessica Simpson). A variety of trending topics will be covered by the all-star speaker line-up including rising stylists in the industry, fashion futurists, beauty and fashion entrepreneurs, and world known TikTok influencers.

TOPICS:

The London Perspective

Unstoppable: Ladies Who Launch

Tea With British Vogue’s Dena Giannini

Dena Giannini Brand Yourself: Growing Your Personal Brand

Behind The Seams—The People Behind Your Favorite Red Carpet Looks

The Future of Fashion

SPEAKER SPOTLIGHT:

Our speakers are celebrity stylists, makeup artists, and image-makers who work with the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond, including:

Celebrity Stylists: Nicole Chavez, Zadrian Smith, & Holly White

Celebrity Beauty: Christian Wood & Tania Grier

Editors: Dena Giannini, British Vogue & Brian Underwood, Oprah Daily

Fashion Futurist & Trend Forecaster: Geraldine Wharry

TikTok Fashion Influencers: Benji Park, Ambika Dhir

Tickets to the conference are £149 GBP for an all-day in-person ticket and £45 GBP for a virtual ticket. Presenting sponsor for the Glamhive LIVE Spring Style & Beauty Summit is Mary Kay and its Mary Kay Global Design Studio and Bulgari Hotel London.

For more information, visit https://www.glamhive.com/live

