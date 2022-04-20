FAN EXPO Announces Whatnot as Official Livestream Partner

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whatnot, the largest independent livestream shopping platform in the US, today announced it has been selected by FAN EXPO, the largest comic con event producer in the world, to be its official livestream partner for this year’s most exciting comic conventions.

Starting with MEGACON Orlando, taking place on Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22, pop culture enthusiasts and fans alike will have streaming access to on-the-ground festivities through the Whatnot app. Attendees who can’t make the events in person can tune into the virtual convention via the Whatnot livestream to engage with celebrities, creators and vendors like never before. Throughout the weekend, programming will include exclusive celebrity signings, shoppable artist alley, vendor livestreams, exclusive giveaways from comic creators and much more.

“Our exciting partnership with Whatnot is proof that Fandom truly has no boundaries,” said FAN EXPO HQ Vice President Andrew Moyes. “We could not be more delighted to be partnering with the Whatnot team to deliver the incredible energy and excitement of our events through a whole new medium.”

Virtual attendees will have unprecedented access to:

Live auctions of merchandise signed by attending celebrities

The daily Cosplay Red Carpet showcasing the out-of-this-world cosplay

Vendor booth tours for a closer look at the gems and must-see activities on the show floor

Interviews with talented creators exhibiting their latest artwork

Sketch art duels & more

“From the beginning, Whatnot has been focused on creating a welcoming space for communities of passionate collectors, artists and fanbases to connect and grow together,” said John Walters, Head of Special Projects at Whatnot. “We’re so excited to extend this to FAN EXPO, giving virtual attendees a front-row seat to the best of these events typically reserved for in-person attendees.”

In addition to powering the virtual convention for MEGACON Orlando, Whatnot will also be the official livestream destination for FAN EXPO Dallas (June 17 - June 19), FAN EXPO Denver (July 1-3) and FAN EXPO Canada (August 25-28). Whatnot will also have a physical presence at these conventions for fans interested in stopping by and learning more about the livestream marketplace.

For more information, visit https://fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando/virtual/.

About Whatnot

Whatnot is the premier independent shopping destination for collectors and enthusiasts. The marketplace seamlessly and safely connects like-minded buyers and sellers and provides the opportunity for anyone to discover new hobbies and interests. Tapping into existing communities online and the entertainment of live shopping, Whatnot has become the largest platform on the market since its inception in 2019. Leveraging their 10+ years of experience at leading tech marketplaces, co-founders Grant Lafontaine and Logan Head addressed the biggest merchant platform pain points by coupling rigorous seller vetting with a focus on community to create a safe space for people to share their passions with others. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity and CapitalG, Whatnot’s valuation sits at $1.5B. For more information, please visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

About FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.