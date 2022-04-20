North Carolina Teams Work Together Towards Swimming Ecosystem: Carolina Swims Foundation Focuses on Drowning Prevention While North Carolina Aquatic Club Welcomes Club Kick Start Swimmers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Club Kick Start (CKS) joins forces with North Carolina Aquatic Club (NCAC)—CKS swimmers to join NCAC as CKS founder focuses on fast-growing non-profit to prevent drowning.

Club Kick Start, founded by Sarah Chaires almost a decade ago, has contributed to the building of the strong foundation of swimming in The Triangle - from swim lesson expansion programs, to summer swim league feeder programs, to producing high level age group competitive swimmers.

In addition to founding CKS, Chaires also founded and serves as the President of Carolina Swims Foundation, a non-profit that sponsors the “Give the Gift of Swim” to underserved children and children in foster care in North Carolina. Carolina Swims Foundation has experienced tremendous growth in the last several years and is making significant strides in the drowning prevention efforts in The Triangle, the state of North Carolina, and across the country.

With Carolina Swims Foundation’s rapid growth, Chaires will focus on the foundation and its mission. “I am primed to sharpen the drowning prevention efforts in our communities, to expand access to swim lessons for all children and to safeguard all children with the survival lifesaving skill of swimming to prevent drownings,” Chaires states.

While Chaires focuses on Carolina Swims Foundation, NCAC welcomes CKS athletes.

NCAC has been a premier swim club offering swimming opportunities for athletes of all ages for almost three decades. NCAC President, Mark Gangloff, who also serves as the Head Swimming and Diving Coach of the University of North Carolina, and NCAC Head Coach Steve Brown along with a team of nationally ranked coaches strive to provide excellent experiences for swimmers at all levels. NCAC offers a variety of programming from learn to swim up to elite level competitive swimming in Chapel Hill, North Carolina community and surrounding areas.

“This is a very exciting time for CKS and all of the wonderful swimmers and families on the team; I’m so proud to have contributed to strong swimming in The Triangle and look forward to seeing great swims at NCAC for many years to come,” says Chaires.

“ NCAC is excited to welcome CKS swimmers and their families to the NCAC Family,” stated Mark Gangloff. “ NCAC coaches focus on total-athlete growth and we are humbled by the opportunity to share this philosophy with more athletes in the community. We can’t wait to see all of our swimmers, old and new, accomplish their goals.”

Ashley Gangloff, part of NCAC’s management staff focused on strategic initiatives, stated: “ The drowning prevention work that Sarah and Carolina Swims Foundation have done is admirable. Her vision for a swimming ecosystem led to our conversations about how to best accomplish this through our organizations. We look forward to watching the success of Carolina Swims Foundation. We look forward to welcoming CKS athletes and families. The future is bright!”

For more on North Carolina Aquatic Club: https://www.teamunify.com/Home.jsp?team=ncncac