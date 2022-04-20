U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient Receives Keys to New Mortgage-Free Centex Home

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a special dedication ceremony, United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Jason Roberts and his wife were presented the keys to their new, mortgage-free Centex Home in Bradford Pointe, a new community in Summerville, South Carolina. The new 2,200 square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was awarded through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, which provides new homes to wounded veterans and their families across the country.

“It was an honor to build this home for Sergeant Roberts as a thank you for his service to our country,” said Matthew Raines, Division President of PulteGroup’s Coastal Carolinas Division. “Jason and Christina are high school sweethearts who spent their early years in nearby Goose Creek, South Carolina. The home will bring them close to family and friends and allow them to plant roots in the place they know and love.”

The Roberts family was first surprised with the news that they would receive the new home in August 2021, at a special groundbreaking ceremony at the homesite. During the build process, the community left inspirational words of support and encouragement inside the walls of the home, writing heartfelt messages on the studs during the Notes of Love event in November.

This is the eighth home dedicated in South Carolina through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program. The home was dedicated in partnership with Military Warriors Support Foundation, a national non-profit organization committed to providing support for our nation’s combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families as they transition out of the military and into civilian life.

Staff Sergeant Jason Roberts, USMC (RET.)

United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Jason Roberts enlisted in the military after graduating from high school in January 2001. During his decade of service, he was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom while assigned to Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC), 2nd Marine Raider Battalion (MRB), as a Critical Skills Operator (CSO).

On August 16, 2009, after conducting a Direct-Action Operation in Afghanistan, Roberts’ vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED). As a result of the blast, he sustained serious injuries, including a collapsed lung, broken back, injured shoulder, and lost the lower half of his right leg. After medically retiring from the Marine Corps in October 2011, he continued to serve through government contracting in support of Special Operations.

For his valor, Staff Sergeant Roberts has received several accolades, including the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Ribbon with Gold Star, Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with Service Star, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

