CAES Continues Partnership with Raytheon on SPY-6

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAES, a leading provider of mission critical electronics for aerospace and defense, has won a full-rate Hardware Production and Sustainment (HP&S) award from Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a division of Raytheon Technologies to provide fully tested, Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) at the Radar Module Assembly (RMA) level, to the U.S. Navy’s AN/SPY-6 (series) radar Distributed Receiver/Exciter (DREX) modules.

This award follows CAES’s successful completion of initial Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) within the U.S. Navy Air & Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) program, which demonstrated technology, engineering and manufacturing development, as well as on-time production to support delivering radar systems to shipyards. Completion of the initial LRIP phase attests to CAES’s capability and capacity to provide the SPY-6 radar LRUs and meet the U.S. Navy fleet’s needs for many years to come. SPY-6 is an integrated radar family that will be added to multiple ship classes, including the Flight III Arleigh Burke Guided Missile Destroyers and will be up to 30 times more powerful than the current SPY-1 radar.

“The HP&S award for SPY-6 is another step in our partnership with Raytheon Technologies,” said Mike Kahn, President and CEO, CAES. “CAES has demonstrated through all phases of development and initial production our ability to adapt and meet the Navy’s mission needs. We’re excited to begin another new program in support of the Navy and Raytheon as a supplier of choice.”

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging military and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES’ extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com