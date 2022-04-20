Hangar 420 Teams Up with Greenleaf Compassion Center to Launch Cannabis Infused Coffee Syrup

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for 4/20, Hangar 420, a leading next-generation cannabis producer and distributor owned by Ocean State Controlled Botanicals (OSBC), is launching a cannabis infused coffee syrup, Co-Pilot Syrup, to mark the annual celebration of cannabis with a tribute to the official beverage of Rhode Island – Coffee Milk. Greenleaf Compassion Center, one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in the space, will be the first to carry the syrup.

“There a very few things as uniquely Rhode Island as coffee syrup,” said Octavius Prince, CEO and founder of Hangar 420. “Our facility has tremendous roots in the state – from my family’s long history here to the job creation our facility will contribute for years to come – so the launch of Co-Pilot Syrup is only fitting as one of the first edible products to be launched by the company.”

Each1 oz bottle contains 10mg of THC.

"The Hangar 420 team is committed to innovating differentiated cannabis and cannabis-infused products, and the launch of Co-Pilot is emblematic of that effort," said Joe Dilley, Director of Post Production at Hangar 420. "Our partnership with Greenleaf Compassion Center on this launch is synergistic because of their unyielding commitment to offering the highest caliber of products and the greatest selection of award-winning cannabis-infused products from Rhode Islands’ finest growers. We couldn’t think of a better partner for this launch.”

In January of this year, OSBC formally announced the opening of Hangar 420, its cannabis innovation, production, and distribution facility in Warwick, Rhode Island. Hangar 420’s state-of-the-art, 18,000-square-foot facility was designed with the flexibility to scale the facility and production capacity in line with growing demand and is the first of its kind in Rhode Island.

Co-Pilot will be available for purchase at Greenleaf Compassion Center’s Portsmouth, RI location on West Main Road or through their online ordering platform starting April 29, 2022. One the 29th, every bottle purchased at the west Main Road location will come with a free milk.

About Hangar 420

Based in Warwick, Rhode Island, Hangar 420 is a leading next-generation cannabis producer and distributor. Bolstered by an award-winning team, Hangar 420 aims to provide premium cannabis products. For more information, visit Hangar420.com.