Engooden Health and HAPevolve Partner to Provide Chronic Disease Management at Scale

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engooden Health, a company redefining chronic disease management, today announced a partnership with HAPevolve, a subsidiary of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP). The collaboration gives HAP members the opportunity to offer Engooden’s scalable, technology-enhanced services to expand care between doctor’s visits for patients living with multiple chronic conditions. Benefits to patients include improved quality of life and lower care costs.

HAP is a membership services organization that represents 235 Pennsylvania hospitals as well as the patients and communities they serve. Engooden is offering HAP members outsourced chronic care management (CCM) services, proactively engaging and connecting with rising-risk patients that are often difficult to reach. Through consistent, trust-based engagement, Engooden creates personal connections with patients to surface care gaps, insights, and intervention opportunities that are difficult to uncover in a short office visit.

Joe Tibbs, President of HAPevolve, said, “We are pleased to welcome Engooden as a HAPevolve Industry Partner. We are well aware that chronic care management is a challenge that almost all providers face and we are excited to further develop the value of this partnership with Engooden.”

Engooden’s proprietary technology automatically surfaces actionable insights to its care navigators, allowing them to focus on the most clinically important updates and intervene with the right patients at the right time. The personalized service is popular with patients and helps with retention and improves physician satisfaction. Common patient success stories include results such as reduced HbA1c, weight loss, blood pressure, and much more.

“By identifying rising-risk and chronically ill patients, then intervening at the right time, we focus on providing whole-person care on behalf of our customers. I am thrilled to work with HAPevolve and look forward to reaching more patients with chronic conditions in the Pennsylvania region,” said Tom Ferry, president and CEO of Engooden Health. “With seamless EHR integrations and teams of skilled care navigators who manage the program, HAP members can quickly and efficiently implement Engooden and start reaching patients between provider visits.”

About HAPevolve

HAPevolve identifies and creates valuable partnerships with businesses that serve the health care community. Through industry and endorsed partner negotiations, HAPevolve offers members of the Pennsylvania hospital and health care community unique benefits and discounts on innovative solutions that are attractive to patients, increase retention in a competitive market, and improve physician satisfaction. HAPevolve is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

About Engooden

Engooden Health is the only company to offer scalable chronic care management (CCM) services and technology for physicians, health systems, and payers to identify rising-risk and chronically ill patients and positively impact their health trajectories. Through technology-driven, personalized intervention by experienced and empathetic care navigators, Engooden connects with thousands of patients each month, addressing their barriers to care while helping its customers effectively manage population health and value-based care programs. Founded in 2016, Engooden Health is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.engooden.com/.