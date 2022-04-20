DYPER Removes Nearly 100,000 KG of Plastic Waste From Environment

DYPER’s diapers are 'Plastic Neutral' as well as free of chlorine, latex, alcohol, lotions, TBT, and Phthalates. The high-performing, premium diapers are unprinted, unscented, soft to the touch, yet extremely durable and absorbent. (Photo: Business Wire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DYPER™, the responsible diapering company, today announced that 96,535 kg of plastic waste was removed from the environment in 2021 through its partnership with the world’s leading plastic action platform, rePurpose Global. It is the equivalent of 48.2 million plastic bags or 5.3 million plastic bottles removed from our ecosystem.

“We hold true to our consumer promise: we are working every day to make a disposable diaper that isn’t just highly functional - but a better option for our world” said Sergio Radovcic, Founder and CEO of DYPER. “Funding plastic offsets against residual plastic from conventional sources that is still present in our diapers, demonstrates that we are living our values and making our environment better – one poopy diaper at a time.”

To become ‘Plastic Neutral’, DYPER supports rePurpose Global’s distinct impact project in India's southern Karnataka state that works to collect and recover nature-bound plastic waste before it pollutes the environment. By focusing on the collection and processing of low-value plastic packaging waste, like candy wrappers and snack bags, the work addresses the plastic that would have otherwise been dumped in overflowing and hazardous landfills. The collected plastics are sorted into differentiated waste streams and properly handled by the best available process to reach the right end destination.

“By going Plastic Neutral, DYPER is setting an example for any company looking to take action on plastic waste,” said Peter Wang Hjemdahl, Chief Advocacy Officer and Co-founder of rePurpose Global. “That Sergio, and his team, are supporting our project in India demonstrates that they are serious about taking on challenging problems and making an immediate difference.”

With more than half the world’s plastic pollution concentrated in Asia, DYPER has grown its support for the impact project Sada Shakti in Karnataka, India to help tackle the pollution crisis.

Domestically, DYPER’s eco-conscious commercial landfill avoidance program, REDYPER™, fulfills the company’s mission to provide parents with the most guilt-free, closest-to-zero impact diapering journey available. By collecting used diapers from DYPER customers, the optional REDYPER service centrally processes and composts the waste. REDYPER is available in 17 cities, including Los Angeles, Portland (OR), and Washington, DC. A full list of REDYPER cities can be found here.

DYPER’s diapers are free of chlorine, latex, alcohol, lotions, TBT, and Phthalates. The high-performing, premium diapers are unprinted, unscented, soft to the touch, yet extremely durable and absorbent. Crafted with viscose fibers from responsibly sourced Bamboo, DYPER is available at DYPER.com, as well as Amazon, Babylist, Grove Collaborative, Hive Brands, Thrive Market and select Whole Foods Market stores.

About DYPER™

DYPER™ is the responsible diapering company. From start to finish, everything we do is carefully orchestrated to minimize a little one’s footprints from the time they start ruling this planet. DYPER is good for the bum, good for the planet. It’s truly plant-based, sustainably made, radically transparent, and independently tested. It’s the first plastic neutral diaper, with carbon offsets, and sustainable packaging when possible. DYPER is the only disposable diaper that can be composted through REDYPER™ service, offering a guilt-free, closest-to-zero impact diapering experience. DYPER is dermatologically tested by Dermatest®, STANDARD 100 certified by OEKO TEX®, and certified OK BioBased by TÜV. Learn more at DYPER.com.