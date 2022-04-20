Southwest Louisiana Credit Union Deploys Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Underwriting Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider Scienaptic AI announced today that Southwest Louisiana Credit Union has selected its platform for automated and enhanced credit decisioning.

Southwest Louisiana Credit Union, formerly known as PPG Employees Credit Union, was established in 1952 as a response to banking bureaucracy. The cornerstone of its philosophy lies in helping people and providing financial empowerment for all, and through its diverse programs, Southwest Louisiana Credit Union helps community members achieve their financial goals. Headquartered in Lake Charles, La., the credit union serves more than 16,000 members and works relentlessly to eradicate poverty in Southwest Louisiana, providing a host of financial services like advanced loans at lower interest rates, $mart Rewards Checking, savings accounts and insurance. By partnering with Scienaptic’s AI-based loan decisioning platform, Southwest Louisiana Credit Union will be able to provide better financial assistance through faster and improved access to credit to more community members.

“In the past two years, our asset size has grown from $100 million to $154 million, and our young and energetic team is using this momentum to help more members attain financial independence,” said Chad Miller, CEO of Southwest Louisiana Credit Union. “Our partnership with Scienaptic AI comes at an exciting point in our journey. Their AI-powered loan decisioning platform will help us increase our loan approval rates and make faster decisions, which will enhance credit experience and credit access for the underserved members of our community. We believe in second chances and Scienaptic’s platform will empower us to do just that.”

Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI, said, “We are excited to be working with Southwest Louisiana Credit Union to boost loan approvals through our industry leading credit underwriting technology, which will enable them to make faster and better credit decisions while reducing the risk. Helping community members achieve their dreams and financial standing gives the Scienaptic team extreme satisfaction and joy!”

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say “yes” to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.