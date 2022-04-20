TCL Continues Long-Term DivX Relationship by Signing IP License Agreement

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivX, LLC, a pioneer in digital video technology, today announced that TCL, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, signed an intellectual property (IP) license agreement. This agreement puts an end to all pending patent litigation matters between the parties.

A longtime licensee of DivX’s technology, TCL has been providing its consumers with stunning digital video experiences enabled by DivX across a wide variety of devices. Now, TCL joins the ranks of leading companies around the world that have access to DivX’s global portfolio of foundational video patents.

“ We are pleased to have concluded this agreement with TCL, and to continue our long-term, mutually-beneficial licensing relationship,” said Brian Way, DivX’s CEO.

DivX has established itself as a global leader in the research and development of innovative digital video technology and will continue licensing its broad portfolio to companies around the world.

About DivX, LLC

DivX, LLC develops innovative technology to provide extraordinary digital entertainment experiences on any device. Since 2000, DivX has been setting the standard for high-quality digital video by creating pioneering technologies for consumers, device manufactures and streaming services around the world. DivX licenses its technology to enable stunning video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped 1.7 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide. The DivX consumer software has over 1 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content. DivX is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.divx.com.