Glytch Announces Strategic Partnership with Legends

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glytch, the professional esports stadium company, today announced a strategic partnership with Legends, the global experiences company and premier sports and entertainment venue and attractions operator.

With esports on the rise as the next major spectator sport, Glytch is partnering with Legends to serve as the exclusive operator for its forthcoming professional esports stadiums with location-based entertainment in major cities across America and Canada.

Glytch plans to open four locations by the end of 2024, and an additional four locations each year thereafter until reaching an initial target of 32 locations, so long as the results match expectations. The first location, already under construction, is in Los Angeles, with additional locations under development in Atlanta, Bellevue, and Chicago.

“We are thrilled Legends believes in our mission and vision. Legends is the best-in-class partner. Their expertise in operating large-scale venues and location-based entertainment attractions is unsurpassed, and we believe their sports knowledge combined with our location-based entertainment knowledge is the perfect winning formula,” said Gerome Seeney, Glytch Chief Executive Officer.

“We are proud to partner with Glytch to serve as the exclusive operator for its esports stadiums at this exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Corey Breton, Chief Revenue Officer, Legends Attractions. “We look forward to working with them to bring their vision to life leveraging our operational expertise.”

Glytch Stadiums are large-scale, 90,000 to 120,000 square feet venues, which combine a high-tech performance venue (the stadium) with location-based entertainment and live broadcasting. The conceptual design video of the Los Angeles stadium (viewable on glytch.com) shows how these three elements combine to form a unique entertainment experience.

About Glytch:

Glytch is opening large scale esports stadiums in major cities across America and Canada with each location being the “official home stadium” of a professional esports team. Glytch combines esports with location-based entertainment, broadcasting, and upscale food and beverage. Glytch’s first four locations are Los Angeles, Atlanta, Bellevue, and Chicago and are scheduled to open in 2024-2025. For more information, please visit glytch.com.

About Legends:

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TheLegendsWay. For more information, please visit legends.net.