StatusPRO and the NFL Announce “NFL PRO ERA” as the First NFL and NFLPA-Licensed VR Game Title

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StatusPRO, Inc., a sports technology and gaming company that uses real-time player data to create authentic extended reality experiences, announced today at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase the release of their first NFL and NFLPA-licensed virtual reality (VR) simulation gaming title, in partnership with the NFL and NFLPA. NFL PRO ERA will be available in Fall 2022 on Meta Quest and PlayStation® VR, allowing fans globally to experience what it’s like to compete as the quarterback of their favorite NFL team, through a first-person 3D immersive experience.

“Utilizing player data was a must-have to create a truly authentic NFL player experience,” said Troy Jones, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of StatusPRO. “We felt today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase provided the perfect opportunity for StatusPRO to share a sneak peek of NFL PRO ERA. Through our product, fans will feel the excitement of what it’s like to be an NFL quarterback such as Lamar Jackson and stare in the face of a pass rush while maintaining command of the offense. Fans will get to experience the energy of thousands of fans cheering in their favorite stadium, while gaining a new appreciation for what it takes to compete at the highest level.”

StatusPRO dropped their official trailer for NFL PRO ERA with an up-close view from NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson’s perspective, incorporating pre alpha game play and a voiceover from acclaimed hip hop artist and former NFL Draft prospect Tobe Nwigwe. A hypnotic adventure, the game takes the fan through a mesmerizing experience – from the pre-game locker room through the tunnel to the explosive sounds and sights inside the stadium – even including the chatter inside the huddle. Signaling the play, Jackson surveys the terrain, blocking assignments from the offensive lineman and running backs to successfully connect with his receiver for the touchdown.

“NFL PRO ERA brings fans closer to the action than they’ve ever been before by allowing them to step into their favorite quarterback’s shoes. The experience is so realistic that fans will be blown away by the play action and truly feel like a professional athlete,” said Andrew Hawkins, co-founder and President. “Most people experience football from the eye of the observer, yet we’re giving fans the experience of what it feels like to be on the actual field. At StatusPRO, we are using our combined knowledge of being players in the game to share that first person experience in NFL PRO ERA for fans everywhere,” added Hawkins.

StatusPRO’s elite team of developers are changing the future of sports gaming and providing a genuine level of engagement between athletes and fans like never before. Coming this fall and utilizing a combination of real-time NFL game data and StatusPRO's athlete-led technology, NFL PRO ERA is one of the most authentic and immersive first-person VR football games ever to come to market.

“Whether you’re an NFL football fan or an avid gamer, the connection you feel when immersed in the action of NFL PRO ERA is so authentic that fans will truly understand the excitement of what it’s like to lead your team and compete under the bright lights with thousands of cheering fans,” said Derrick Levy, StatusPRO Director of AI & Gameplay. “We’ve combined innovative technology, historical data and direct insights from athletes to orchestrate and unlock a unique experience for fans to really immerse themselves in the game.”

Additional information about NFL PRO ERA will be announced at a later date. To learn more, visit https://www.status.pro.

ABOUT STATUSPRO:

StatusPRO, Inc. is a sports technology company that combines data with augmented, mixed, and virtual reality to provide a suite of training and gaming products that revolutionize the way coaches, players, and fans experience their favorite sport. Headquartered in Miami, FL, StatusPRO is minority-owned and led, where almost half of its employees in the United States are former athletes. StatusPRO’s ties to the NFL and the NFLPA began in its club locker rooms when co-founders and former elite football players Troy Jones and Andrew (Hawk) Hawkins had a vision to develop Pre Game Prep, a tool that would bring the brand's proprietary technology to NFL teams with the goal of improving the athlete training experience, which is now being utilized by NFL teams. The company’s investors include notables such as Naomi Osaka, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Paul Wachter, Drake, Jimmy Iovine, along with investment groups Greycroft, TitletownTech, Verizon Ventures, Haslam Sports Group, 49ers Enterprises and SC Holdings.