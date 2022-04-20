Cutera Partners with Synchrony to Provide Financing Options to Dermatology Patients for Innovative New Acne Treatment

BRISBANE, Calif. & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUTERA, INC. (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of dermatological solutions, and Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading provider of consumer payment and financing solutions, today announce an exclusive partnership to expand patient financing options to dermatology practices across the United States. Cutera’s AviClear is the first and only device cleared by the FDA for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe acne. Dermatologists offering AviClear will have the option to accept Synchrony’s CareCredit credit card, providing the millions of acne sufferers who seek treatment annually with flexible financing options.

By providing patients with access to CareCredit’s medical financing, dermatology practices will be able to offer patients, or their parents, a convenient monthly payment option to help make out-of-pocket expenses more manageable.

“We are excited to join forces with Synchrony to provide our customers with this unique and valuable financing resource that will improve access to a prescription-free acne treatment option, one that is safe and comfortable with strong, long-term efficacy1,” said Steve Kreider, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Cutera. “The ability to offer patient financing as part of our comprehensive support through the Avi360™ partnership program will enable more families to take advantage of the AviClear treatment - without worries of insurance coverage - to help improve their confidence and reduce the emotional toll of acne.”

Synchrony’s CareCredit credit card is a way for people to pay for treatments not covered by insurance, including elective procedures, copays, deductibles and coinsurance. Cardholders can choose from a variety of financing options. Patients can conveniently see if they prequalify for the CareCredit credit card with no impact to their credit bureau score at their doctor’s office, on their mobile device, or on their computer.

“Oftentimes, patients delay or decline recommended treatments because of cost concerns,” said Jill Behm, General Manager, Cosmetic, at Synchrony. “By partnering with Cutera and dermatology practices across the United States that offer treatment with AviClear, we hope to remove this concern by offering special financing options for patients to be able to move forward with needed care.”

AviClear is expected to be made available to physicians throughout the United States over the course of 2022. Doctors and consumers are encouraged to visit www.AviClear.com and sign up for updates on product availability.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading laser and other energy-based systems provider for dermatologists and aesthetic practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1 415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers. Synchrony is changing what’s possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

References