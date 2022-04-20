MaximBet and Charlie Blackmon Team Up for First-Ever Partnership Between Active Baseball Player and Sports Betting Brand

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaximBet, the lifestyle sports betting and online casino brand, announced today that it has signed Colorado Rockies star Charlie Blackmon to sports betting’s first-ever partnership deal with an active pro baseball player.

Blackmon, a four-time MLB All-Star and the second longest tenured player in Rockies history, becomes MaximBet’s first active professional athlete ambassador from the four major U.S. sports. The outfielder, known as “Chuck Nazty,” will be featured by MaximBet in upcoming marketing campaigns, fan events, promotions and social media content.

“As I learned more about MaximBet, I knew this absolutely was the right brand for me,” said Blackmon. “MaximBet has really attached itself to the local Colorado community, and I cannot wait to have some fun with MaximBet and surprising fans with incredible ‘money can’t buy’ experiences all season.”

Blackmon ranks second all-time in hits, games played and at-bats for the Rockies and is third in runs scored and total bases in team history. The 2017 NL Batting Champion was selected in the second round of the 2008 draft by the Rockies and has played his entire career in Colorado.

“Charlie is one of the most revered Rockies players of all time, and his style and career success makes him a perfect fit for MaximBet,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet. “We are thrilled to welcome Charlie to the MaximBet family. We look forward to him hitting it out of the ballpark for us as we continue to grow in Colorado and across the country.”

As part of the partnership, MaximBet is also collaborating with iconic, custom artist, SolesbySir, to design one-of-a-kind baseball and personal interest items for Blackmon. SolesbySir, whose real name is Marcus Rivero, crafted a custom co-branded Rawlings glove, Nike cleats and New Era Rockies hat and, given Blackmon’s love of fishing, he minted a personalized tackle bag, fisherman’s scissors and cooler for the new MaximBet ambassador.

Not only that, MaximBet and Rivero will be gifting select new account holders their own custom items from the SolesbySir Collection. Customers who sign up by April 30 are eligible to receive the free swag. Winners will receive their custom gear within 2-4 weeks.

In addition, MaximBet is offering new customers a $500 Risk Free Bet on any game.

Currently live in Colorado, MaximBet is owned and operated by Carousel Group and in partnership with Maxim, the premier lifestyle brand. The company recently announced plans to debut in Indiana and Iowa next, and it has additional market access in New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, along with several other markets, including the province of Ontario in Canada. Details for those markets will be announced soon.

Last year, MaximBet became the first sports betting company to enter a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with college athletes. The groundbreaking deal offered all 21+ female student-athletes in Colorado, at Division I, II or III colleges, endorsement opportunities that included social media content, event appearances and free merchandise.

As MaximBet continues to expand in new areas, responsible gaming remains a key focus. MaximBet is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For the latest news on MaximBet, please follow the company on Twitter at @MaximBetUSA.

About MaximBet

MaximBet, which is owned and operated by Carousel Group and in partnership with Maxim Magazine, is an immersive entertainment and lifestyle experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform. MaximBet will give players incredible real-life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes, and influencers, and let guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play. MaximBet is an Approved Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).