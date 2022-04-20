Teradici and HP Announce HP Anyware for Digital Workspaces

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradici® and HP have launched the first beta release of HP Anyware, the enterprise IT software that keeps people and teams productive by providing secure access to their digital workspaces from virtually any mix of infrastructure to any device. HP Anyware integrates Teradici CAS and ZCentral Remote Boost features into a single solution that gives companies the flexibility to harness the power of their cloud, data center, edge, OS, or workstation infrastructure to deliver the ultimate user experience to end-user devices (PC, Mac, laptop, tablet, thin and zero clients), anywhere their workforce needs to be.

Replacing slow and outdated VPN file transfers, HP Anyware leverages the PCoIP® protocol to stream highly interactive desktop displays between hosts and end-user devices, pixel by pixel, so corporate assets can remain securely located in industry-compliant, on-site storage or any public cloud.

“HP Anyware gives CIOs the flexibility to extend secure access to digital workspaces, anywhere their workforce wants to be, with a superb user experience that feels just like they’re in the office,” said Ziad Lammam, Global Head of Teradici Product Management, HP. “IT teams can future-proof their infrastructure today with new capabilities, such as high-performance workforce collaboration and access to macOS environments from the hybrid cloud, with more key features coming soon, including enhanced security with zero trust architectures.”

Features for Every Workspace

Whether you need to support a hybrid workforce, update the corporate network and infrastructure, support high-performance use cases or ensure data is never breached, HP Anyware provides deployment flexibility for any kind of organization. Features include:

Flexibility to support any host: standalone or virtualized desktops and workstations, on-prem data centers, edge, cloud, multicloud or hybrid environments running Windows, Linux, or macOS, and any end-user device running Windows, Linux, macOS, Chrome OS, iOS, or Android: PCoIP Zero Clients, PCoIP-Enabled Thin Clients, PC, Mac, Laptops, Tablets, or Integrated Monitors ​

to support any host: standalone or virtualized desktops and workstations, on-prem data centers, edge, cloud, multicloud or hybrid environments running Windows, Linux, or macOS, and any end-user device running Windows, Linux, macOS, Chrome OS, iOS, or Android: PCoIP Zero Clients, PCoIP-Enabled Thin Clients, PC, Mac, Laptops, Tablets, or Integrated Monitors ​ Security : PCoIP traffic secured by AES 256 encryption​ and Multifactor Authentication

: PCoIP traffic secured by AES 256 encryption​ and Multifactor Authentication Collaboration : Screensharing allows others to join the same session and work together in real time and USB webcam support for video conference applications, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom

: Screensharing allows others to join the same session and work together in real time and USB webcam support for video conference applications, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom Productivity : 4K/UHD throughput with multiple monitor support helps ensure a color-accurate, build-to-lossless, and distortion-free user experience A/V Sync ensures smooth video playback with synchronized audio Adaptive encoders automatically deliver the best possible user experience under changing network conditions Broad peripheral support with low-latency performance, including Wacom pen displays and tablets, 3D mice, game console controllers, webcams, and smart card readers

:

Availability

22.07 is the first beta release of HP Anyware, with general availability expected in summer 2022. For more information, visit: www.teradici.com.

About HP Anyware

HP Anyware is the enterprise software that IT needs to keep people and teams productive with secure access to their digital workspaces from any mix of infrastructure (cloud, data center, edge, workstation) and end-user device (PC, Mac, laptop, tablet, thin and zero client), anywhere. Built on the same technology that won both Teradici and HP Engineering Emmys in 2020, HP Anyware future-proofs deployments for ever-evolving infrastructure, network and hybrid workforce demands. HP Anyware also includes Anyware Manager, a connection management plane for IT Administrators to simplify the management of secure user access to desktops. For more information, visit: www.teradici.com.

About Teradici

Teradici, an HP company, is the creator of the PCoIP remote display protocol, which delivers desktops and workstations from the data center or public cloud to end users with the highest levels of security, responsiveness, and fidelity. Teradici CAS, which won an Engineering Emmy from the Television Academy in 2020, powers the most secure remote solutions with unparalleled performance for even the most graphics-intensive applications. Teradici technology is trusted by leading media companies, design houses, financial firms and government agencies and is deployed to more than 15 million users worldwide. For more information, visit: www.teradici.com.

