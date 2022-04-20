Groove and Vertical IQ Partner to Bring Industry Knowledge to Relationship Managers’ Fingertips

SAN FRANCISCO & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce, and Vertical IQ, the leader in Industry Intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership that enables relationship managers and other financial services reps to easily access industry data from within the Groove platform. This new integration brings Vertical IQ’s extensive research into the inbox so reps can have more relevant and impactful sales conversations at every stage of the customer journey.

Vertical IQ’s Industry Intelligence covers more than 94 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada. Its extensive insight equips marketing, sales, and customer success professionals with highly targeted and relevant industry knowledge to build stronger relationships with prospects and customers. Now, joint customers can access this information from Gmail, Outlook, or any other webpage via the Groove Omnibar.

“It’s not uncommon for reps to speak to a hundred people a day across multiple verticals, and our integration with Vertical IQ gives them the industry intelligence they need to have impactful conversations every single time,” said Chris Rothstein, CEO and co-founder of Groove. “With Groove and Vertical IQ, reps can now get access to industry knowledge in a single click from wherever they work.”

Integration Benefits

Boost productivity: Improve workflow efficiency with easy access to relevant CRM and industry information from the inbox or any other webpage

“Groove’s flexibility and ease-of-use make it an effective sales engagement platform for relationship sellers, which is why we’re seeing such strong demand for this integration from our joint customer base,” said Bobby Martin, CEO and co-founder of Vertical IQ. “This integration is just the beginning of our vision for empowering the modern sales professional.”

Availability

Joint customers of Groove and Vertical IQ can take advantage of the integration immediately at no extra cost. Contact your Groove or Vertical IQ account manager for more information.

About Vertical IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether they’re pitching a local brewery or a national biotech company, successful sales, marketing and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect’s or client’s business challenges before, during and after meetings. Covering more than 530 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies and more than 94 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships. To learn more, visit www.verticaliq.com.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce. Built for the needs of relationship-based sellers, Groove increases rep productivity, drives Salesforce adoption, and provides revenue leaders with key insights to know what’s driving their business. Because Groove is Salesforce-native, it has the most advanced and customizable activity capture in the industry, ensuring that revenue teams can rely on accurate reporting and forecasting, lowered compliance risk, and streamlined administration. Whether it’s automating CRM data entry or empowering reps to generate pipeline and close more deals, Groove gives reps 20% of their week back to focus on high-value activities.

Over 70,000 people use Groove at some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, Atlassian, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has ranked #1 in customer satisfaction on G2 in five sales technology categories for the last 13 quarters and has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for three years in a row. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.