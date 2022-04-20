Qumu Works with F33.ai to Accelerate Presence in Google Cloud Marketplace

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced it is joining forces with F33.ai to accelerate Qumu’s presence in the Google Cloud Marketplace. F33’s deep expertise in helping software companies deploy, market and grow Cloud Marketplace solutions will help drive greater awareness and consumption of Qumu’s Video Engagement Platform by enterprise customers across all industries.

Qumu’s presence in the Google Cloud Marketplace will allow it to reach IT buyers who are looking for integrated solutions that are vetted by Google to power their enterprise video needs. The Marketplace also provides simplified procurement processes for organizations ready to purchase enterprise-grade cloud solutions.

“We are delighted to work with F33 as a go-to partner for all things Google Marketplace. Through this partnership, our focus will be on enabling enterprises to leverage the benefits of enterprise video and identifying exciting new use cases to fuel innovation, achieve business goals and accelerate digital transformation,” said Rose Bentley, President and CEO of Qumu.

Greg Wasmuth, Chief Revenue Officer of F33, noted, “We are witnessing a video-first transformation in communication and are glad to support Qumu in their journey to Google Cloud Marketplace. Our proven methodology will accelerate Qumu’s ability to get products listed on the marketplace as quickly as possible. The sooner they can transact on the Marketplace, the sooner enterprises can take advantage of one of the best video engagement platforms on the market.”

Today, Qumu leverages the power of Google Cloud as an IaaS and PaaS leader providing a future-proof platform with powerful data and analytics, along with best-in-class practices to Qumu customers. “With a solid foundation as a current Google Cloud customer, it has become evident that by expanding our partnership with Google and working with F33 to enter Google Marketplace, we’ll grow our reach and ability to provide enterprise video solutions that meet future customers’ needs and ambitions in our new work from wherever whenever world,” Bentley said.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu’s software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

About F33.ai

F33.ai helps software companies accelerate revenue growth through Google Cloud Marketplace. F33’s Core Publishing solution gets their customers up and running quickly on the Marketplace. Then their Partner Marketing team can create and implement a GTM strategic plan to market ‘to’ Google and then ‘with’ Google. Software companies can get the most from their Google partnership with F33’s deep knowledge of Google Cloud Marketplace combined with their digital and traditional marketing expertise.