CIPA Names AEGIS Preferred Commodity Hedging and Carbon Compliance Partner

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The California Independent Petroleum Association (“CIPA”), a non-profit, non-partisan trade association representing approximately 500 independent crude oil and natural gas producers, royalty owners, and service and supply companies operating in California, has named AEGIS Hedging Solutions (“AEGIS”) as its preferred partner for hedging commodity exposures and managing carbon compliance.

“We have had the opportunity to talk with our members about the services they need most, explore the broad set of capabilities available in the market, and talk with members who utilize AEGIS today,” said Rock Zierman, CEO of CIPA. “As a result, we are confident that AEGIS offers our members the best available technology and strategy capabilities in two areas that matter most – commodity hedging and carbon compliance.”

AEGIS represents more than 300 companies that are producing and/or consuming commodities as they navigate the increasingly complex and volatile commodity and carbon markets. Companies rely on AEGIS to understand the markets, optimize hedge strategies, face off with counterparties, and provide the technology to execute, store, value and manage positions seamlessly.

CIPA members, representing approximately 70% of California's total oil production and 90% of California's natural gas production, will have access to preferred pricing, cross-commodity research, peer benchmarking, ongoing upgrades and early looks at new capabilities from AEGIS. And with access to a common technology platform, members will have a common “language” for ongoing commodity hedging and carbon compliance discussions.

“AEGIS is proud to partner with CIPA as it represents the political, regulatory and public policy interests of energy-producing companies in California,” said Bryan Sansbury, CEO of AEGIS. “These companies are powering local communities and the economy in California and deserve access to leading capabilities that enable them to navigate the complex and volatile markets that directly impact their business results.”

Any CIPA members wishing to explore or expand its partnership with AEGIS should contact Rob Via at rvia@aegis-hedging.com.

About CIPA

About AEGIS

AEGIS simplifies commodity and environmental markets for companies serious about managing their commodity exposures and/or emission footprints. AEGIS has unmatched technology and expertise to deliver market insights, tailored hedge strategies, efficient trade execution and full-cycle management of hedge positions – all designed for regulatory compliance. Building on its core energy hedging capabilities, AEGIS has recently completed four acquisitions to extend its expertise in environmental and metals markets, increase its analytics capabilities and fully integrate a SaaS E/CTRM software platform. AEGIS was recently named the industry leader in hedging solutions for an unprecedented sixth consecutive year. AEGIS is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. To learn more, visit AEGIS’ website at www.aegis-hedging.com.