Schumacher Electric Corporation Announces Ripple Industries as New Investment Partner

Schumacher Electric Corporation, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of power conversion products, today announced Lincolnshire Management, Inc., a private equity firm focused on investing in and acquiring growing middle market companies, has completed the sale of Schumacher Electric to private investment firm Ripple Industries LLC. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The announcement was made via a live stream all-employee meeting where Mickey Leech, CEO of Schumacher Electric, also, reflected on major company milestones.

“Schumacher Electric is celebrating 75 years of power innovation. Major milestones provide us with the opportunity to pause, reflect and appreciate our past,” said Leech. “Much has changed since 1947, from our products and technologies to our people and processes. Schumacher was born out of a family legacy focused on power, performance, and innovation. The last few years have been marked by unprecedented challenges that have impacted everyone – from the professional to personal – on many levels. And yet, despite these challenges, the Schumacher team has continually risen to the occasion.”

Leech went on to review some of Schumacher’s most recent accomplishments:

The global launch of a new line of Rugged™ Lithium Jump Starters

The launch of the new Ultracap Battery Charger and Engine Starter

The addition of Level 2 EV Wall Chargers to the global Schumacher EV Series™ debuting in June

Meaningful growth in the e-commerce space across a range of marketplace and retail platforms

The availability of Schumacher products across a wide breadth of channels that represent more than 60,000 brick-and-mortar distribution points from the leading big box to home improvement, specialty and hardware locations

“Even with these amazing accomplishments, we want to take this time to continue to re-imagine our future and what we want Schumacher Electric to look like in the next five, ten, 25 years and beyond,” said Leech. “Lincolnshire was instrumental in helping formulate the strategies that drove our successful high growth initiatives including our EV Series™ and e-commerce; now our leadership team is ready to lean in with Ripple Industries and continue that trajectory.”

William Bishop of Ripple Industries noted, “The Schumacher brand is synonymous with innovation and enhancing battery life; we share management’s vision of the big opportunities ahead as global transportation needs evolve and put greater demands on holistic power conversion solutions including battery maintenance and charging. We will move aggressively with Mickey and the entire Schumacher team to capitalize on these exciting growth opportunities.”

