enlightenVue™ Announces First Closing of $1 Million Series B Financing to Expand Applications of surgiVue™ Single-Use Micro-endoscope Platform

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--enlightenVue™, Inc. announced today the initial closing of a $1 million Series B financing to expand the application of its FDA-cleared, surgiVue™ single-use micro-endoscope platform.

“The surgiVue platform of minimally invasive surgical tools employs the industry’s smallest working diameter and was developed to enable diagnostic and therapeutic procedures across multiple specialties, providing access to small body cavities,” said enlightenVue’s Co-founder and CEO, Giacomo Basadonna, M.D., Ph.D. “We recently completed a clinical trial to validate surgiVue’s potential in pediatric ear, nose, and throat procedures. The investigators found the device to be easy to use, yielding excellent imaging and easy access to the target areas. The funding will support the development of additional high value applications.” He noted that as a single-use device the surgiVue micro-endoscope eliminates the risk of hospital acquired infections and removes all reprocessing costs associated with re-usable endoscopes.

The surgiVue micro-endoscope is 2 mm in diameter with an expandable tip and two working channels that allow passage of instruments up to 1.1 mm in diameter. The small diameter is designed to allow minimally invasive access to smaller body cavities. The micro-endoscope also employs a laser light source for enhanced visualization capabilities.

About enlightenVue

enlightenVue has developed a novel single-use micro-endoscope platform with the industry’s smallest working diameter (2mm) and multiple working channels that can be used in a single procedure for both diagnostic and therapeutic interventions. The surgiVue™ platform’s dual functionality is based on a patented, expandable tip to provide access for multiple instruments along with superior optics. The system, which has 510(k) clearance, enables use across multiple specialties and healthcare settings to provide significant benefits to patients, clinicians, and the healthcare system, and removing the risk of infection transmission. Learn more at enlightenVue.com.