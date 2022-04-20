Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. Acquires Core Human Factors

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. (“Rimkus”), a worldwide provider of forensic engineering and technical consulting services, today announced the acquisition of Core Human Factors (“Core HF”), a human factors analysis firm that provides research and guidance on consumer, industrial, and healthcare-related products. The acquisition provides Rimkus’ Human Factors Practice with an extended suite of services focusing on medical devices and regulatory guidance.

“With 10 acquisitions in the last two years, our aggressive growth strategy will continue in 2022, focusing on areas that drive value for our clients. Core HF’s team brings a medical device lens to our Human Factors Practice. We believe the combination of Core HF and our current Human Factors group will make Rimkus a global leader in the field of Human Factors and we look forward to seeing how our clients will benefit from this unmatched team of experts. We are committed to expanding Rimkus, providing enhanced services, and supporting our team as we drive growth and innovation together,” said Curtis Brown, Chairman and Executive Director, Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

“The Core HF team draws on an extraordinary wealth of experience and truly understands how to bring a personal aspect to their work, much like we do at Rimkus. Additionally, their team’s collaborative approach and advanced technology made this an ideal acquisition. Together, we’ll be able to customize the customer experience and continue elevating Rimkus as an industry leader,” said Robert Kocher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

Core Human Factors’ mission is to apply a human touch to all aspects of user research: serving their clients, connecting with their study participants, collaborating with their co-workers, and improving the usability and safety of products and services. They use a variety of analytical and observational research methods to help companies improve their products at all points in the design lifecycle, from conceptualization through post-market troubleshooting. Their niche is medical and drug delivery devices, and they align their efforts with their clients’ human factors engineering (HFE) programs as team contributors or develop and manage all HFE efforts when requested.

“We’re honored to join the Rimkus family and to work alongside their team of seasoned and established experts. Our two companies are aligned in our shared vision of being a global leader in engineering and technical consulting. Together, we will continue to provide and expand our professional expertise and client service to our valued clients,” said Adam Shames, MBA, Founder and CEO, Core Human Factors.

Since 2020, Rimkus has completed 10 acquisitions worldwide, growing their network to more than 1,200 employees and over 100 offices. Through the acquisitions, Rimkus has enhanced their existing practice areas to stay ahead of their global customers’ requirements and invested in solutions that enable the company to remain a leader.

About Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. is a worldwide provider of forensic engineering and technical consulting services to corporations, insurance companies, law firms, and government agencies. Rimkus forensic experts assist clients with the responsive and timely resolution of claims and disputes across a wide range of industries. Rimkus also provides architecture, engineering, and construction services for the built environment, including restoration design, facilities risk assessments, and due-diligence property condition assessments. For more than 35 years, the company’s professional engineers, architects, scientists, and technical specialists have been recognized for their commitment to service excellence by local, national, and international business communities. Rimkus operates more than 100 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.rimkus.com.

About Core Human Factors

Founded by Adam Shames, Core Human Factors has become one of the leading human factors consulting firms specializing in human factors and usability engineering of medical and drug delivery devices. They advise on human factors and usability-related regulatory matters for the United States and worldwide. They have extensive experience with FDA and EU submissions for medical devices and combination products, including new products and on-market modifications. Core HF also offers IRB review services, participant recruitment, and development and design of instructional materials. Headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area, Core HF has three regional offices servicing their clients. For more information, visit www.corehf.com.