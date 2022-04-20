Elligo Health Research® Partners With Peoples Rx

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Elligo Health Research, the largest healthcare-enabling research organization, announced they are expanding partnerships to include Peoples Rx, an Austin, Texas-based pharmacy chain.

“We’re in a unique position at Peoples Rx to help inform more people about how they can participate in clinical research opportunities,” said Stephen Erickson, Peoples Rx president. “Working with Elligo to offer research as healthcare to our customers helps support our mission to empower people to make educated health decisions.”

One of the first studies Peoples Rx will be working to share with Elligo is a study for people to advance screening diagnostics for cancer. “Our patients may not hear about clinical research opportunities otherwise, and this empowers patients with knowledge to become more proactive in their own healthcare journey while simultaneously supporting the advancement of health sciences,” Erickson said.

Elligo began its mission to provide easy access to clinical research as care to more patients nearly six years ago. Specifically, Elligo is focused on accelerating clinical trials through healthcare by maintaining the integrity of the trusted patient and physician relationship, building local healthcare communities, and leveraging electronic health records.

“Accomplishing this mission is made possible by the partnerships we have with real-world healthcare,” said Elligo CEO John Potthoff, Ph.D. “Peoples Rx has a positive impact on our local community and is a trusted partner for healthcare. This is also Elligo’s first partnership with a pharmacy, and it is our hope that this will lead to further opportunities to collaborate with more providers in the healthcare spectrum on similar initiatives and continue contributing to the changing clinical research landscape.”

About Elligo Health Research®

Elligo Health Research accelerates clinical trials through healthcare with access to known patients and their HIPAA-compliant healthcare data, our IntElligo® Research Stack technology, and our hybrid enrollment model, PatientSelect. Coupled with the largest Known Patient Access Network, Elligo’s Site Solutions enable healthcare practices and research sites to participate in clinical trials. By adaptive engagement of known patients and physicians, we accelerate the development of new pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and diagnostic products.

About Peoples Rx

Peoples Rx has been the local favorite pharmacy and wellness headquarters in Austin for over 40 years. Our integrative approach to health and wellness starts with our knowledgeable and experienced pharmacists and wellness specialists, and our cutting-edge, holistic, and professional products. We also compound custom medications in our state-of-the-art lab to meet customers’ specific needs. And because food is medicine too, our own in-house delis serve up scratch-made meals and snacks with the highest quality ingredients. With a mission to empower people to make educated health choices, several of our 170+ employees, including clinical nutritionists, herbalists, naturopaths, and homeopaths also offer their expertise through private consultations and educational events.