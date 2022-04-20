EtaPRO Awarded Contract with Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) to Support its Digital Industry 4.0 and AI Initiatives

AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EtaPRO LLC, a Toshiba Group Company, is excited to announce that Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest Aluminium smelter ex-China, has selected the EtaPRO® Asset Performance and Condition Monitoring platform to accelerate its Digital Transformation initiatives.

As leading organizations such as Alba look to unlock the full potential of digital technology at scale, EtaPRO will help Alba measure plant degradation through a powerful digital dashboard to enhance Alba’s asset reliability. The EtaPRO platform combines the power of thermal performance, anomaly detection, and predictive analytics to help plants increase the availability, reliability, and efficiency of their most critical assets. Installed on over 3,000 units across 60+ countries, EtaPRO helps plants improve overall performance and delivers critical data and insights to support companies’ digital transformation efforts.

“We are delighted that a global leader such as Alba has chosen EtaPRO to achieve its ambitious Digital Industry 4.0 initiatives,” stated Richard DesJardins, Chief Operating Officer, EtaPRO LLC. “Digital Transformation, coupled with process knowledge, enables organizations to innovate new ways to manage and transform their business. As a market leader in Asset Performance and Condition Monitoring technology, we look forward to supporting Alba and the Kingdom of Bahrain on their continued journey to achieving digital excellence,” added Mr. DesJardins.

Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, stated, “We believe that Digital Transformation is a discipline rather than a project. As part of our Industry 4.0 revolution, we identified the need to have an online Performance Management System (PMS), based on an industry-leading digital solution utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), which would provide us with the flexibility to host the PMS in the cloud. We are excited to partner with EtaPRO LLC as we carve our way to meet our Company’s objectives in terms of efficiency and optimization.”

About EtaPRO LLC.

EtaPRO® LLC., headquartered in Amherst, New York, is a leading technology innovator that helps energy and industrial companies maximize their performance. The Company’s EtaPRO Asset Performance and Condition Monitoring platform is a real-time digital solution for improving the efficiency and reliability of power generating assets. EtaPRO utilizes empirical and physics-based digital twin technology combined with traditional vibration frequency analysis for detecting and diagnosing equipment deterioration or operating abnormalities in their earliest stages. It is adapted to customer-specific requirements and is used by the global power industry on nearly 700 GW of generation in over 60 countries, including thermal, geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar generating technologies.

About Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation (TAES)

Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation, (TAES), headquartered in West Allis, Wisconsin, with a large manufacturing and service shop, provides turbine/generator equipment and services for the energy industry in the Americas, including thermal, hydro and nuclear power plants. Part of the Energy Systems & Solutions Company within Toshiba Corporation, TAES is proud to provide high-quality, reliable and cost-effective products and services that address current and future power generation needs. For more information, please visit http://www.toshiba.com/taes..