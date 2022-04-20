Crosley Radio Partners With Independent Record Stores to Celebrate Record Store Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crosley Radio joins Record Store Day once again to celebrate indie record stores for the 15th anniversary on April 23. Vinyl music lovers across the country can visit one of nine local record stores for the chance to win Crosley’s top-of-the-line C100BT turntable.

Vinyl music sales have soared in the past two years, with the industry reaching $1 billion in sales in 2021. Like most physical retailers, independent record stores were challenged with a difficult retail environment while sales of vinyl boomed. This year’s event is the first in-person event with all releases available on a single Record Store Day since the pandemic began, marking a full return to the in-store shopping vinyl fanatics know and love and giving new enthusiasts a chance to experience the joy of flipping through records and discovering something new.

“Indie record stores are not only the lifeblood of the vinyl music industry, but also their communities and local music scene,” said Scott Bingaman, President of Deer Park Distributors, LLC, the exclusive distributor for Crosley Radio. “We wanted to honor this by encouraging vinyl fans to celebrate Record Store Day in person once again. Whether you’re an established hobbyist or just getting your collection started, we encourage you to visit your local record store this weekend. You may even have the chance to win a C100BT from an indie store.”

The C100BT is the latest addition to Crosley’s elevated C Series. It features a high-performance Audio-Technica AT95E cartridge, an aluminum platter, adjustable tonearm, strobe-monitored pitch-control, and a built-in pre-amp to deliver an enhanced listening experience.

“As a founding sponsor of our organization, Crosley has been a long-time supporter of indie record stores,” said Michael Kurtz, Record Store Day Co-founder. “Our 15th anniversary is no different, and we’re thrilled to once again have Crosley join us in celebrating the unique culture of locally owned independent record stores across the country.”

For more details about the giveaway requirements and the chance to win a C100BT, head to one of these independently owned record stores on Saturday, April 23:

Zia Records – Phoenix, AZ

Newbury Comics – Boston, MA (Newbury St)

Vinyl Renaissance - Overland Park, KS

Rhino Records – Claremont, CA

Monster Music – Charleston, SC

Guestroom Records – Louisville, KY

Cardinal Record Company – Louisville, KY

Cactus Records – Houston, TX

Josie Records – Dallas, TX

For those unable to join for in-person shopping, Record Store Day is giving away two C100BTs online. See here for full details.

About Crosley Radio:

At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio has its roots deeply seeded in history and its eyes turned toward the future. From its revolutionary line of turntables built to bring the love of analog music to a new generation, to its growing” series of high-fidelity units with the discerning listener in mind, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium. In turntables, jukeboxes, radios, and all things vintage-inspired audio, count on Crosley to take you there.

About Record Store Day:

Record Store Day, the organization, is managed by the Department of Record Stores and is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS) and promotes independent record stores year-round with events, special releases and other fun things. Record Store Day, the global celebration of the culture of the record store, takes place annually. Record Store Day 2022, the 15th annual celebration of the record store, is April 23.