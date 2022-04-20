Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Announces Partnership With Tayst Coffee to Provide Premium, Sustainable Coffee Products to Members

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) today announced a new partnership with Tayst Coffee Roaster (“Tayst”) to provide premium and sustainable coffee products to its members. Through this partnership, members can proudly provide the highest quality coffee to guests using products like sustainably sourced beans from South America and 100 percent compostable single-serve pods, capsules and packaging.

“At Curator, we believe in helping our members provide quality experiences that leave guests feeling good about their choice to stay at our properties,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “To successfully achieve this, we know that providing thoughtful products and services are important, and sustainable offerings are important to many travelers today. Partnering with Tayst Coffee will allow our members to make a small change that will have a huge impact on both their guests and our planet.”

Tayst Coffee Roasters is an Earth-first coffee company founded in 2016 by partners Craig Handleman and Greg Byrnes with a mission to offer premium coffee products that are sustainably sourced and in harmony with the planet. Tayst is focused on transitioning coffee drinkers to 100 percent compostable products that provide rich nutrients back into the soil. Tayst offers zero-waste products for hotels, offices, and homes. The company also provides a Down to Earth Return Service to allow Curator members to return used products for proper disposal.

In honor of Earth Day, The Vacationer recently published a 2022 Summer Travel Survey to determine the importance of sustainable travel to Americans. The survey found that 82 percent of travelers plan to make more eco-friendly travel decisions this year, while 78 percent are willing to pay more to lower their carbon footprint while vacationing. These findings illustrate that travelers will be seeking brands, like Curator, that prioritize sustainability and do their part in protecting and preserving the Earth.

“15 billion plastic coffee pods a year going into our oceans and landfills is just wrong!" said Greg Byrnes, co-founder of Tayst Coffee. “We knew we could make a great cup of coffee that is also plastic-free…and we did. With our premium Rainforest Alliance certified coffee, customers don't have to choose between great coffee and doing good for the planet."

As owners of an innovative company, Greg and Craig of Tayst recognize the value that Curator Hotel & Resort Collection brings to the hospitality industry. Curator allows independent hotels the freedom to remain independent. By leveraging their collective scale, they can take advantage of preferred agreements, proprietary workflow systems, and benchmarking reports to create efficiencies and cost savings. Member hotels can keep their focus on guests and creating unique experiences—and Tayst Coffee believes that amazing coffee should be a part of a memorable hotel experience.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About Tayst Coffee

Founded in 2016 by partners Craig Handleman and Greg Byrnes, Tayst Coffee Roasters (Tayst) is an Earth-first coffee company with a mission to offer premium coffee products that are sustainably sourced and in harmony with the planet. To accomplish this mission, Tayst is focused on transitioning coffee drinkers from traditional plastic Keurig k-cups and Nespresso metal capsules to 100% compostable products that provide rich nutrients back into the soil. Tayst is committed to sustainability in their continued effort toward being a zero-waste company offering zero waste products for hotels, offices, and homes. Tayst’s business model of direct to customer allows them to keep pricing competitive and cut packaging and transportation to and from warehouses and retail outlets while, at the same time, providing the freshest, premium, and sustainable product that is eco-friendly.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.