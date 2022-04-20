CyrusOne Purchases Solar and Wind Energy in North Texas from Gexa Energy as Part of Transition to 100% Sustainable Power

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyrusOne Inc. ("CyrusOne"), a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the art digital infrastructure solutions, today announced the company will purchase solar and wind power delivered to the electricity grid, acting as another important step in CyrusOne’s transition to 100% sustainable power. This purchase is part of an expansion of the company’s ongoing business relationship with Gexa Energy, LP, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources and premier provider of energy supply, optimization and sustainability solutions to commercial and residential customers in Texas.

The purchase includes a solar offtake of 30 MW (~75,000 MWh) and wind offtake comprising 10 MW (~33,000 MWh). This will result in approximately 85 percent of CyrusOne’s ERCOT deregulated load in North Texas being supplied by renewable energy sources by the end of 2023.

“CyrusOne’s collaboration with Gexa Energy helps solidify our presence in Texas as a leader in renewable energy solutions,” said Todd Masters, Director of Power and Energy at CyrusOne. “This purchase is another important step in our transition to 100% sustainable power through deregulated markets.”

These purchases will help power CyrusOne’s North Texas data centers, including Carrollton, Allen and Lewisville, using renewable solar and wind energy and will reduce overall power prices by leveraging the complementary production profiles of solar and wind generation, as well as spot market purchases. Energy Edge advised CyrusOne on the transaction and helped locate and secure the two complementary assets.

“Gexa Energy is proud to work with CyrusOne on this innovative Retail + Renewables structure, tailored to achieve their sustainability goals,” said Brian Landrum, President of Gexa Energy. “Incorporating new renewable assets as part of a retail electric supply agreement provides the benefit of a long-term renewable transaction without the complications and risk of a traditional PPA. Organizations today are looking to strengthen their decarbonization efforts. Gexa Energy is uniquely positioned to offer customized carbon-reduction solutions as a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, with a renewable portfolio of more than 17,000 MWs of wind and solar assets across the U.S. and Canada.”

“We have been working with CyrusOne since 2020 and we appreciate their confidence in our team to help them achieve their clean energy goals,” said Larry Kalbac, Senior Solutions Executive for Gexa Energy.

This announcement further expands CyrusOne’s commitment to 100% renewable energy in Texas. The company recently announced it has achieved 100% renewable energy at its Dallas headquarters and added the site to its existing net water positive building portfolio. CyrusOne also released its 2021 Sustainability Report, which provides insight into the company’s efforts to conserve water and energy through creative data center design. Additionally, CyrusOne co-founded the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact in 2021, which includes 25 companies and 17 associations with a goal of making European data centers climate-neutral by 2030.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions across the globe. With more than 50 high-performance mission-critical facilities worldwide, the Company ensures the continued operation of digital infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

CyrusOne’s leading global platform of hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments offers customers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments, which help enhance the strategic connections of their essential data infrastructures and support the achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. Combining exceptional financial strength, a broad global footprint, and continued investment in key digital gateway markets, CyrusOne provides the world’s largest companies with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com.