Nexus Circular Joins U.S. Plastics Pact, Committing to Meet Ambitious Circular Economy Goals By 2025

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Circular, an advanced recycling company at the center of the circular economy, has joined the U.S. Plastics Pact, a collaborative, solutions-driven organization implementing significant systems change and creating a path forward toward a circular economy for plastics by 2025. The first North American Pact of its kind, the U.S. Pact is a consortium founded by The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Plastics Pact Network.

Eric Hartz, President and Co-Founder of Nexus Circular confirms, “Nexus has developed a commercial, advanced recycling solution that is now scaling worldwide to address the accumulation of plastics in the environment. As an Activator of the U.S. Plastics Pact, we join like-minded companies seeking to dramatically increase recycling rates, accelerate the circular economy, and contribute to the ambitious goal of 30% recycled content in plastic packaging by 2025.”

“Together through the U.S. Plastics Pact, we will ignite system change to accelerate progress toward a circular economy,” says Emily Tipaldo, Executive Director of the U.S. Plastics Pact. “The U.S. Pact will mobilize support for upstream innovation and a coordinated national strategy. This unified framework will enable members to fast-track progress toward ambitious 2025 sustainability goals.”

Through its proprietary process and technology, Nexus Circular has diverted over 5 million pounds of used plastics from landfills to date and is on a 2030 trajectory to convert 4 billion pounds of hard-to-recycle plastics into infinitely circular products to support its global partners’ sustainability commitments.

ABOUT NEXUS

Nexus Circular is an advanced recycling company at the center of the circular economy. We accelerate plastic recycling so that people, economies and the environment can thrive. We work with recycling organizations to capture used plastics from landfills, especially hard-to-recycle films. By leveraging technology that outperforms, operations that scale and people that deliver, our proprietary technology and leading process design converts used plastics into clean high-quality, ISCC Plus certified materials for global companies who use them to produce virgin-quality circular plastics. We are on a 2030 trajectory to convert 4 billion lbs of hard-to-recycle plastics into infinitely circular materials for our global partners’ sustainability commitments. Nexus Circular. Advanced Recycling. Accelerated. For more information, visit www.nexuscircular.com.

About The New Plastics Economy and The Plastics Pact

Since 2016, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative has rallied businesses and governments behind a positive vision of a circular economy for plastic. The Plastics Pact is a global network of initiatives that brings together all key stakeholders at the national or regional level behind a common vision with a concrete set of ambitious local targets. It builds a unique platform to exchange learnings and best practices across regions to accelerate the transition to a circular economy for plastic - a New Plastics Economy - in which it never becomes waste or pollution.

Further information: www.newplasticseconomy.org | @circulareconomy