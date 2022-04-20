Cyware and GuidePoint Security Partner to Accelerate Threat Intelligence Sharing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyware, the industry’s leading provider of platform-agnostic Cyber Fusion Centers with next-gen SOC (NG-SOC) capabilities, today announced a partnership with GuidePoint Security, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider. GuidePoint Security joins a distinguished group of solution providers, managed security service providers (MSSPs), and systems integrators in the Cyware Technology Partner Program, helping customers make smarter decisions and minimize risk.

Leveraging its new partnership with Cyware, GuidePoint is diversifying its threat management portfolio and extending its service offerings with actionable threat intelligence and incident response solutions. Cyware’s enterprise solutions offered by GuidePoint will enable customers to combine, analyze, and autonomously share data for greater threat visibility and grant its users threat response collaboration capabilities.

“Our partnership with GuidePoint couldn’t have come at a better time when the global threat landscape is witnessing a massive deterioration because of high impact threats targeting enterprises globally,” said Amit Patel, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Cyware. “Together, GuidePoint and Cyware will enable enterprises, ISACs/ISAOs, MSSPs, and government bodies to bring together siloed security operations, operationalize threat data more efficiently, and collaborate on threat response using next-gen cyber fusion solutions.”

Cyware’s Cyber Fusion Center platform combines SOAR and actionable threat intelligence to deliver an integrated, automated, and modular solution for bi-directional threat intelligence sharing, comprehensive case and workflow management, and unified orchestration for enterprises, ISACs/ISAOs, MSSPs, industry groups, National CERTs, and government bodies across the globe.

GuidePoint is a leading cybersecurity advisor and solutions provider trusted by thousands of organizations around the country. The company provides customers with proven expertise, tailored solutions, and services to help make better cybersecurity decisions that minimize risk.

GuidePoint is the latest global technology company to select Cyware as one of the engines behind its security offering. Cyware partners with some of the world’s most prominent technology providers to create enriched solutions and intelligence. For more information, visit https://cyware.com/support/channel-partners

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic cyber fusion centers with next-gen SOC (NG-SOC) capabilities. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's leading Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. https://cyware.com/