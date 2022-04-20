Sabra Joins the Well Living Lab Alliance and Delos’ WISE Initiative Aimed at Accelerating Health and Wellness in Senior Environments

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced it has joined the Well Living Lab, founded as a Delos and Mayo Clinic collaboration, as an Alliance Member and active participant in Delos’ WISE – Wellness Innovation in Senior Environments – initiative.

Sabra is committed to being a leader in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, and today’s announcement furthers that effort. Sabra’s collaboration with the Well Living Lab and the WISE initiative will accelerate research in clinical studies including how indoor environments, where people spend approximately 90 percent of their time, impact human health and well-being. Working in partnership with Delos, the initiative will leverage scientific research conducted in both simulated real-world environments and in the field, and will share practical findings that can be applied to improving indoor spaces in senior living communities.

In addition to the establishment of a research collaboration, Sabra is also supporting and encouraging its operators to pursue the WELL Health-Safety Rating as part of its ongoing ESG initiatives. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating that recognizes commitments to promoting safer and healthier environments for employees and residents. Enlivant, one of Sabra’s largest operators, recently became the first senior living organization to achieve the WELL Health-Safety rating for its entire portfolio. Dan Guill, CEO of Enlivant said, "We are proud to be the first senior living portfolio recognized for our ongoing commitment to providing healthy and safe environments, and we are grateful for Sabra’s ongoing support and commitment to ESG initiatives."

Rick Matros, CEO of Sabra said, “Our collaboration with the Well Living Lab, the WISE initiative and pursuit of WELL Health-Safety Ratings across our portfolio is consistent with our focus on improving the well-being of seniors. We know that what happens inside our buildings matters most, and working with Delos and the Well Living Lab to assess alternatives available to address critical health and wellness issues in senior facilities and advise owners and operators on appropriate and cost-effective solutions will benefit the industry, our operators and, most importantly, the residents and patients cared for in our facilities.”

Barbara Spurrier, Executive Director of the Well Living Lab said, “Having Sabra as an Alliance Member and active participant in the WISE initiative not only benefits our scientific research and approach but helps ensure our results are applied to the most critical issues impacting the senior care industry today.”

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

About the Well Living Lab

The Well Living Lab, founded as a collaboration of Delos and Mayo Clinic, is dedicated to studying how indoor environments impact human health and well-being. The Lab conducts scientific research with human subjects in a simulated real-world environment and shares practical findings that can be applied to improving indoor spaces where people spent approximately 90 percent of their time. The lab has 5,500 square-feet of sensor-rich, reconfigurable space in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Learn more at welllivinglab.com.

About the Senior Living WISE Initiative

Convened by Delos, the WISE initiative (Wellness Innovation in Senior Environments) is a collaborative effort by four companies, including Sabra, engaged in different aspects of the senior living industry to advance scientific research, education and innovation that will help meet the growing consumer demand for communities that offer safer, healthier environments for residents and staff. WISE focuses on scientific research on the impact of indoor environments on senior health, education initiatives, and sharing of solutions for healthier, safer communities.

About IWBI and Certifications

The WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and facility types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans. Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and other stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users to address immediate challenges from the COVID-19 environment, instilling confidence in occupants and the broader community. The rating, which consists of a subset of relevant features from the WELL Building Standard™ (WELL™) adapted for facility operations and management, was informed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but has broader applicability for supporting the long-term health and safety needs of people in a given space.

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company with a mission to advance health and well-being through science-based solutions that improve where people live, work, learn and play. Informed by nearly 10 years of research, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technologies and solutions for residential, commercial, educational and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™ (WELL), the world’s largest certification platform for healthy buildings that support and advance human health and wellness. WELL is administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delos. In collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, Delos founded the Well Living Lab, the first scientific laboratory exclusively dedicated to researching the real-world impact of the indoor environment on human health and well-being. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability. Learn more at delos.com.

