Spring City Aviation Named as New Authorized King Air Dealer for Raisbeck

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raisbeck Engineering, a leading provider of performance enhancement systems for business, commercial and military aircraft, is pleased to announce the addition of Spring City Aviation (SCA) to its worldwide network of Authorized Dealers. Headquartered at Waukesha County Airport (KUES) in Waukesha, Wisconsin, SCA has nearly three decades of experience in the aviation industry.

Founded in 1996 and employing over 100 employees at three southeastern Wisconsin locations; Waukesha, Burlington, and Milwaukee, Spring City Aviation specializes in aircraft maintenance for general aviation aircraft, FBO services, aircraft sales, aircraft management, and flight training. In addition, the company owns and operates an all-King-Air charter service.

“We are very pleased to welcome Spring City Aviation to our global network of dealers and look forward to a long and successful relationship that will offer greater opportunities to deliver added value to King Air owners and operators in the Midwest,” said Hal Chrisman, President of Raisbeck Engineering. “We are always looking for ways to support our valued customers in providing performance enhancement solutions for the King Air family and this new partnership with Spring City Aviation strengthens that commitment.”

“We have been operating and providing maintenance on King Airs in the Wisconsin and Illinois region for the past 20 years,” said Josh Siehoff, General Manager of Spring City Aviation. “Our company has extensive experience with installing and utilizing Raisbeck products on our charter fleet of King Airs and we stand behind them. As our King Air business continues to grow, we believe a partnership with Raisbeck is a natural complement to our business and will provide an additional level of value to our current King Air owners and future customers.”

In addition to performing maintenance on all types of GA aircraft including Pilatus PC-12, Citation 10, and Learjet 60, the company’s current focus is on growing their King Air business in the Midwest. Spring City Aviation’s charter operation is comprised exclusively of Beechcraft King Airs, including three B200s, one C90, one 350 and one King Air 360 serving the Great Lakes region, the Great Plains and Canada.

About Spring City Aviation

Founded in 1996 initially as a farther-and-son operated flight school in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Spring City Aviation (SCA) has grown steadily into a full-service aviation company with a solid reputation for serving business and general aviation in the Midwest. SCA has built a reputation on providing the highest level of customer service and aircraft expertise with services that include maintenance, aircraft sales, aircraft management, flight training, and air charter. For more information about Spring City Aviation and its three locations, please visit www.springcityaviation.com.

About Raisbeck

Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Aerospace and Defense company, is a leading provider of aircraft modifications for business, commercial and military aircraft. Dedicated to improving performance and efficiency for aircraft owners, Raisbeck’s aerodynamically designed enhancements deliver better performance results and improve passenger comfort. For more information about Raisbeck Engineering and our products, please visit www.raisbeck.com. Stay connected with Raisbeck online through our Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts.