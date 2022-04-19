Osterweis Expands Fixed Income Suite With Sustainability-Focused Zeo Capital Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osterweis Capital Management (Osterweis) and Zeo Capital Advisors (Zeo) announced today that the Zeo team will be joining Osterweis, and that in connection, Osterweis will be acquiring certain business assets from Zeo, effective May 1, 2022.

As part of the transaction, Zeo’s six employees will become part of the Osterweis team, and their additional expertise will allow Osterweis to expand its fixed income strategies and product suite into ESG-focused short duration and sustainable high yield.

Carl Kaufman, Co-CEO and Managing Director of Fixed Income of Osterweis, said, “I couldn’t be happier to have the Zeo team join Osterweis. We are like-minded investors who focus on deep credit research to deliver high conviction portfolios designed to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns over time. Additionally, we believe their expertise in using ESG factors as indicators for sustainability will bring a new dimension to our product offerings over time.”

Venk Reddy, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Zeo, said, “We have known the Osterweis team for years and looked to them as a model as we launched our mutual funds. More importantly, we share a dedication to always putting investors first and a commitment to delivering investment results through the consistent execution of risk-aware investment strategies. We are thrilled to find in Osterweis a commitment to supporting our sustainable approach to credit investing and a home for our entire team that will expand the resources available to serve our investors.”

The Zeo Funds’ Board of Trustees has approved Osterweis as the interim investment adviser to the Zeo Funds, effective May 1, 2022. The transition into the Osterweis Fund Family is planned for late September, subject to approvals by each fund's board and shareholders.

About Osterweis Capital Management

Established in 1983, Osterweis Capital Management is an independent asset manager with over $7 billion under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm provides investment management services to institutions and individuals through mutual funds and separate accounts, offering both equity and fixed income investment strategies.

About Zeo Capital Advisors

Founded in 2009, Zeo Capital Advisors is a San Francisco-based, minority and women-led advisor specializing in fundamental sustainable credit strategies, with $225 million under management as of March 31, 2022. Zeo offers a Short Duration Income Strategy and Duration Unconstrained Credit Strategy in mutual funds and separately managed accounts, serving non-profits, outsourced CIOs, family offices, and independent RIAs.