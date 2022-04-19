JCM Global Partners with Cassida Pro on Cash Processing for Gaming Industry

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cassida Pro is proud to announce that as a part of the company’s partnership with JCM Global®, the Cassida Pro Zeus will be on display in JCM Global’s booth, #638, during the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention in Anaheim from April 19-22.

As a part of JCM Global’s transaction and payment technology solutions, the company has provided the Cassida Pro Zeus 2-pocket currency discriminator as a cashier assist solution to casinos.

JCM’s casino customers can utilize the Cassida Pro Zeus both in the cage and in the cash room. In the casino cage, the Cassida Pro Zeus cashes out casino patrons with a proprietary software that reads both TITO tickets and tickets with 2D barcodes printed from JCM’s GEN5 Thermal printer. Back in the casino’s cash room, Cassida Pro Zeus currency discriminators streamline cash processing with leading-edge bill recognition, unsurpassed counterfeit detection and minimalistic machine design.

“For more than 60 years JCM Global has been a leader in payment technologies, and Cassida Pro is proud to partner with them to offer the casino industry our latest advancements in cash processing solutions,” said Matthew Holt, director of partnerships and operations for Cassida Pro. “The opportunity to create custom programming on the Cassida Pro Zeus to read casino gaming tickets for JCM Global has been mutually beneficial. After many successful deployments in casinos, we are glad to show it to the rest of the industry at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow in Anaheim.”

“At JCM Global, we constantly seek to develop partnerships that will help our customers increase efficiencies, boost security, and enhance the player experience. We are excited to partner with Cassida Pro to bring leading technology to our customers’ cage environments. We are especially excited that Cassida Pro Zeus reads currency and 2D barcodes from TITO tickets, a technology JCM invented for the casino industry,” said JCM SVP of Sales, Marketing, and Operations Dave Kubajak.

In addition to distributing the Cassida Pro Zeus 2-pocket currency discriminator, JCM Global is also offering the Apollo 1-pocket currency discriminator.

