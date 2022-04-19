Broad Reach Power and CATL Announce Large Purchase of Battery Storage Systems for Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broad Reach Power LLC (“Broad Reach”), an independent power producer based in Houston, Texas, which owns a 21-gigawatt (GW) portfolio of utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage power projects, today announced it has advanced its ERCOT portfolio through the procurement of over 900 megawatt-hour (MWh) of battery systems from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), the global leader in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing. The company plans to install these systems in six projects in Texas in 2023.

“ This battery purchase continues our focus and progress towards the scale Broad Reach plans to achieve in ERCOT and other markets in the U.S. Our mission is to keep the grid clean, affordable and reliable. We look forward to working with CATL on these projects,” says Doug Moorehead, Chief Operating Officer at Broad Reach.

“ Cooperation between CATL and Broad Reach in energy storage started a long time ago. By further leveraging CATL’s innovative battery technologies and Broad Reach’s capabilities and network in the renewable energy industry, we will further facilitate the energy transition and the drive toward carbon neutrality in Texas and the U.S.,” said Tan Libin, President of Energy Storage at CATL.

This is the second large transaction between the companies. In 2021, Broad Reach installed 200 MWh of CATL equipment in its Bat Cave and North Fork projects, both now operating in ERCOT.

About Broad Reach Power

Broad Reach Power (“Broad Reach”) is the leading utility-scale storage platform in the United States. Based in Houston, Texas, Broad Reach is backed by leading energy investors, EnCap Investments L.P., Apollo Global Management, Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. The Company owns a 21 GW portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas, giving utilities, generators and customers access to technological insight and tools for managing merchant power risk so they can better match supply and demand. For more information about the company, visit www.broadreachpower.com.

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy innovative technologies, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750. According to SNE Research, in the year 2021, CATL's EV battery consumption volume ranked No.1 in the world for five consecutive years. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy, and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including material and electrochemistry system, structure system, extreme manufacturing and business model. For more information, please visit http://www.catl.com