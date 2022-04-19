American Campus Communities Announces $13 Billion Transaction with Blackstone Funds

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) (“ACC” or the “Company”), the largest developer, owner and manager of high-quality student housing communities in the United States, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Blackstone Core+ perpetual capital vehicles, primarily comprised of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”), alongside Blackstone Property Partners (“BPP”), will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of ACC for $65.47 per fully diluted share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $12.8 billion, including the assumption of debt.

The purchase price represents a premium of 22 percent to the 90-calendar day volume-weighted average share price ending April 18, 2022, a premium of 30 percent over the closing stock price of February 16, 2022, the date immediately prior to the Company disclosing receipt of an indication of willingness to offer to acquire the Company, and a 14 percent premium to yesterday’s closing price.

ACC’s portfolio comprises 166 owned properties in 71 leading university markets including Arizona State University, The University of Texas at Austin, Florida State University, and the University of California – Berkeley, among many others. The majority of ACC’s properties are high-quality, purpose-built student housing assets located within walking distance of their respective university campuses, with approximately 24 percent of ACC’s communities located on campus.

“Through our IPO, eighteen years ago, we began our pioneering quest to transform the student housing sector into a mainstream, institutional asset class within the commercial real estate sector,” said Bill Bayless, American Campus Communities Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer. “We have certainly accomplished that mission and are proud and excited to have our best-in-class company join Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. This announcement represents the culmination of the passion and dedicated service of the ACC team to our student residents and university partners, while creating significant value for our shareholders.”

Bayless continued, “This transaction delivers compelling, immediate, and certain value to our shareholders while positioning ACC to further expand our competitive advantage as we continue in our quest to lead the student housing industry to new heights. Blackstone’s expertise, resources and consistent access to capital will allow us to rapidly leverage our platform and core competencies to entrepreneurially grow our core business and to pursue additional innovative opportunities. Moving forward together, the combined synergies of our organizations will enable us to better serve our current and future residents and university partners.”

Jacob Werner, Co-Head of Americas Acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate, said, “American Campus Communities has a best-in-class portfolio and platform, built on longstanding relationships with some of the most distinguished and fastest growing universities in the country. Our perpetual capital will enable ACC to invest in its existing assets and create much-needed new housing in university markets. We’re excited to work with the ACC team to deliver communities where students love living.”

The transaction has been unanimously approved by ACC’s Board of Directors and the independent Special Committee of ACC’s Board and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to approval by ACC’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

As a condition to the transaction, ACC has agreed to suspend payment of its quarterly dividend, effective immediately.

As a result of today's announcement, ACC does not expect to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Advisors

BofA Securities is serving as ACC’s lead financial advisor. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. is also acting as a financial advisor. Dentons US LLP is serving as the Company’s legal counsel.

Wells Fargo Securities LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and TSB Capital Advisors are serving as Blackstone’s financial advisors, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as Blackstone’s legal counsel.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2021, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 203 properties with approximately 140,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

About Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has US $279 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, residential, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ business invests in substantially stabilized real estate assets globally, through both institutional strategies and strategies tailored for income-focused individual investors including Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a U.S. non-listed REIT, and Blackstone’s European yield-oriented strategy. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).

