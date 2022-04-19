Estrella Media and TV Azteca, Two Leading Spanish Language Media Companies, Announce Content Partnership Agreement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estrella Media, the transformative Spanish language media company serving a diverse multiplatform Latino audience in the U.S., and TV Azteca, one of the largest producers of Spanish-language television content in the world, are entering into a landmark content and programming partnership for the U.S. and Mexico. The companies will partner on the creation of over 600 hours of original programming for both the U.S. and Mexico, as well as the production of existing series and the licensing of library content to air in both countries.

As part of the exclusive two-year agreement, both Estrella Media and TV Azteca have committed to co-produce original content and specials, including EstrellaTV’s tentpole blockbuster Regional Mexican music awards special, Premios de la Radio. The content the companies will co-produce are a combination of scripted and unscripted for their broadcast television networks and digital OTT, AVOD and FAST channels.

“This agreement brings two unique Spanish-language media companies together to create unparalleled content for Hispanic audiences in the U.S. and Mexico,” said Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media. “I want to take this opportunity to thank Benjamín Salinas, and the teams from both companies, who helped shape this partnership. Providing additional high-quality content is going to enable us to continue to grow our business across our linear and digital platforms and expand opportunities in branded entertainment. Estrella Media reaches an unduplicated audience in the U.S., and through this partnership we will be able to strengthen the content that we deliver to our viewers.”

“TV Azteca has set its goals on the creation of the best content for the audiences, and this partnership with EstrellaTV will allow us to broaden the reach of the best productions to Mexico and the U.S.,” said Benjamín Salinas, Vice President of the Board of Grupo Salinas. “We believe in joining efforts with key partners, and our alliance with EstrellaTV means a great enhancement to what the public will find on multiple platforms: high-quality productions wherever and whenever they want them.”

Details surrounding the digital distribution and digital content offerings will be unveiled at the Estrella Media presentation at the 2022 IAB NewFronts, on Thursday, May 5 at 12:45 pm ET. Content details will be announced at the Estrella Media Upfront virtual presentation on May 9.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media's content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen in over 60 million U.S. households on 16 owned or operated stations and 33 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media's digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.

Estrella Media also owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on 33 affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.