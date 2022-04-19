CFNA, a Bridgestone company, Partners with LiveVox to Enhance Contact Center Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that it has been selected by Credit First National Association (CFNA), the consumer credit division of Bridgestone Americas, to deliver enhanced, data-driven experiences for its contact center customers. As a result of its work with LiveVox, CFNA will accelerate its Customer Experience Transformation with a 12-month strategic implementation of 16 leading-edge applications.

“LiveVox and CFNA share an unwavering commitment to the continuous improvement of the customer experience – it’s at the heart of everything we do,” said Louis Summe, CEO of LiveVox. “We’re thrilled to work with the CFNA team as they continue to transform and modernize their business operations. By helping to innovate their contact center operations, they’ll be able to make better and faster decisions that help deliver seamless, best-in-class customer service.”

LiveVox’s Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) 2.0 platform will provide CFNA with a single, unified solution to manage its contact center applications – giving agents the data and advanced technology they need throughout the omnichannel customer journey. CFNA will also leverage LiveVox’s Business Consulting team to ensure ongoing optimized operations that use data and analytics to promote the delivery of exceptional customer experiences.

“CFNA customers expect superior service across every aspect of our brand experience – and that includes the contact center,” said Don Maier, Director of Operations, CFNA. “LiveVox’s next-generation contact center solutions are purpose-built to meet the evolving preferences of consumers - allowing us to make use of emerging technology like Artificial Intelligence to respond to their needs quickly and effectively.”

ABOUT LIVEVOX

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; New York City; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

ABOUT CREDIT FIRST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION (CFNA)

CFNA, a Bridgestone company, delivers trusted and powerful payment solutions to meet the dynamics of business and daily life. Simply put, CFNA helps customers stay prepared. Whether you are a consumer seeking automotive tire and service financing or a merchant providing those automotive services, CFNA supports you with programs and products that are flexible and tailored to your needs.

You will find CFNA’s customer-focused financial products and services offered throughout the country by Firestone Complete Auto Care, Wheel Works, and Tires Plus retail locations and other independent auto tire and service providers— more than 8,000 merchants nationwide. With competitive interest rates, generous credit limits, loyalty benefits, and promotional financing, CFNA’s nearly 5 million cardholders enjoy greater purchasing power and financial peace of mind.

