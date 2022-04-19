Transcarent Launches Cancer Care to Address the Full Spectrum of Member and Family Needs

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcarent, a new, different, and better health and care experience company for employees of self-insured employers and their families, today announced the launch of Transcarent Oncology Care, a collaborative cancer care experience that connects employees and their families with high-quality cancer care from leading cancer institutes, top rated oncology providers and researchers, and clinical trial identification irrespective of their geographic location. This expanded access is coupled with a holistic approach to better cope with the clinical, emotional, and financial impact of cancer care. This industry-first offering provides Transcarent Members and their families with expert medical opinions, comprehensive treatment planning, high-quality care via leading Centers of Excellence, and wrap-around emotional and social support resources via Health Guides from diagnosis to remission, along with industry-leading workplace benefits integration and support during their cancer experience.

In addition, Transcarent Members are supported by integrated, everyday care throughout their experience, including the ability to chat with a doctor in 60 seconds, receive lower-cost medications, and have a provider come to their home – helping to avoid costly and inconvenient visits to the hospital and emergency room during their cancer journey. Transcarent takes accountability for the Member’s cancer care journey, including experience, health outcomes, and costs for Members and employers.

“A cancer diagnosis is emotionally and financially devastating for Members and all who support them on their journey. Employers understand that it’s not enough to simply cover the cost of care for these Members – they must do more to deliver social, emotional, and workplace support for Members and their families,” said Glen Tullman, Transcarent Chief Executive Officer. “At Transcarent, we are making it easier and cost-effective for employers to deliver comprehensive, high-quality Member care and support from one, trusted partner.”

In 2021, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) found the national patient economic burden associated with cancer care was $21 billion in 2019 and was comprised of patient out-of-pocket costs totaling $16 billion and patient time costs approaching $5 billion. Cancer care has emerged as the primary healthcare expenditure for employers, who now spend 10-12% of their total health care budget on various cancer treatments and expect to spend 25% or more by 2025. As individuals return to seeking care post-pandemic, employers expect to see more employees needing assistance, including those with more advanced diseases or symptoms due to postponed care. An analysis from Mercer Health & Benefits noted that screenings were down 34-54% for various types of cancer, and an estimated 32-49% of cancer cases were underdiagnosed.

“While we saw prevalence rates drop in several cancer types during the period of COVID-19 social restrictions, we also know that there’s been a significant drop in annual screenings and preventive care during the same time frame. We fear many new cancer patients will likely be diagnosed at higher stages leading to more complex and expensive treatment and additional stress on patients and families,” said Jeff Chanin, FSA, MAAA, former Partner and Senior Actuary at Mercer Health & Benefits. “We expect people living with undetected or underdiagnosed issues will soon need personalized services and ongoing support throughout the challenging cancer care process and ensure they’re on the right path toward the best possible outcomes.”

Transcarent’s Oncology Care offering also includes many of the wrap-around and essential social services and workplace support that are so critical to Members and their families during a difficult time, including financial guidance, mental health services, nutritional counseling, social workers, and transportation for the Member and their family. Transcarent also supports the Member with coordination of benefit design, recommended PTO policies, manager training, and robust communication for employee populations about remission and return to work.

“Nearly every day, a colleague, family member, or friend reaches out to me for help with a new cancer diagnosis. While I can guide each of these people, one at a time, at Transcarent, we are scaling this personal approach to every one of our Members, so everyone in the country can access the best-in-class medical care and emotional support for their individual health challenge,” said Dr. Jeff Dobro, M.D., FACR, Chief Innovation Officer for Transcarent. “By directly contracting with leading Centers of Excellence and appropriate sites of care, and combining our personalized care journey experience, we are removing the barriers that have historically existed for the average person and their family when it comes to accessing best-in-class oncology care.”

Transcarent is a health and care experience company that makes it easy to get the high-quality, affordable health and care that everyone and their families deserve – where and when they want it, on their terms. Transcarent puts health consumers back in charge by directly connecting them with an integrated ecosystem of high-value providers and health solutions, providing transparent information, and offering trusted guidance – in as little as 60 seconds, 24/7/365, from the palm of their hand, often at no cost to Members and at a lower cost to their employer. Transcarent takes accountability for results – offering at-risk pricing models and transparent impact reporting to align incentives towards measurably better experience, better health, and lower costs. For more Information, visit us at www.transcarent.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.