Koe’s Fresh New Cans and Recipe Prove Kombucha Doesn’t Have to Be So Weird

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Koe Organic Kombucha — fruit-forward, probiotic-packed, and refreshingly delicious kombucha — has unveiled eye-catching, timeless, and colorful new cans just in time for launch at Target and Rite Aid. This rebrand comes alongside a refreshed Koe recipe that now has 200% or more of the recommended daily value of Vitamin C (hello immunity support!), just 25 calories per serving, 15mg of caffeine for that (always welcome) energy boost, and a teensy 5-6g of sugar (and no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or stabilizers whatsoever!) per can. It’s kombucha, only better!

Koe’s new look embraces evolving trends in fashion, art, and pop culture, with a colorful background and distinctive retro “sunset stripes” that nod to the brand's California roots. This striking design combined with Koe’s crave-able taste and real health benefits make it ideal with breakfast, to take on-the-go, with lunch at the office, poolside, to fill the cooler at your next party, at happy hour, with a snack, or at dinner — the options are truly endless.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see our inviting new look,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer for Koe. “Koe is kombucha for the masses and we make it easier to make a healthier choice without suffering through the sour, vinegar-y flavor most people associate with kombucha. I like to say Koe is ‘sessionable,’ meaning it’s deliciously sippable any time of day, sometimes more than once a day! We embrace vibrancy in all facets of life and our juicy kombucha supports this. As our cans say, ‘It’s kombucha, only better’ — and we are firm believers in Koe’s better flavor, better ingredients, better packaging, and better benefits.”

Unlike most kombuchas, Koe doesn’t have any funky or sour taste, yet still delivers the gut-healthy benefits of the bubbly brew. It’s kombucha (fermented and all!), without the weird. Every can of Koe contains billions of live, premium probiotics, organic fruit juice, a boost of vitamin C, and sparkling water, resulting in real immunity benefits and Koe’s stand-out flavor.

Koe is a healthy, great tasting beverage for doers, dreamers, and adventurers who deserve BETTER. Koe’s convenient, shelf-stable cans make it easy to incorporate into daily life. Plus, Koe is roughly 25% less expensive than traditional kombucha per serving, so it’s more accessible and affordable to all who are kombucha-curious.

Koe’s six juicy flavors include (NEW) Tropical, (NEW) Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, Raspberry Dragonfruit, Mango, and Blueberry Ginger. Flavor seekers everywhere can find Koe in 12 oz. slim cans in conventional grocery, natural grocery, and convenience stores across the U.S. Stores include Natural Grocers, Stop and Shop, Giant Martins, as well as select Rite Aid, 7-Eleven, CVS, Circle K, Bristol Farms, Woodman’s, Royal Farms stores, and more. Koe 4-packs of Tropical, Watermelon, and Strawberry Lemonade flavors are now available at select Target stores nationwide. To find a retailer near you, visit Koe’s Store Locator or find Koe online via Amazon.com.

For more information about Koe, visit the brand’s gorgeous new website at www.drinkkoe.com. To stay up to date on all of the latest news, announcements, and trends, follow Koe on Instagram or Facebook.

