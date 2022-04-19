Cerity Teams Up With Intuit QuickBooks to Help Protect Small Businesses With Digital Workers’ Compensation Insurance Coverage

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerity®, a digital provider of workers’ compensation insurance policies, has teamed up with Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) to provide QuickBooks small business customers with more ways to protect their employees and businesses. Cerity is part of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG).

The U.S. has experienced a surge in small business formation in recent years, hitting a record high in 2021. Once small businesses make their first hire, most are required to carry workers’ compensation insurance to protect their employees in the event of a workplace-related injury or illness.

This collaboration provides Intuit QuickBooks millions of busy small business customers with a best-in-class partner that offers quality insurance coverage, allowing these businesses to safely grow and run their businesses.

“We’re thrilled to team up with QuickBooks to help keep more small businesses and their most important assets, their people, safe,” said Kathy Antonello, CEO of Employers Holdings, Inc. “Cerity offers a digital-first experience that makes it easy for small business owners to get the coverage and peace of mind they need so they can focus on running their business.”

"We are constantly striving to create tangible impact for our customers through smart and relevant solutions," said Parth Shukla, Head of Marketing for QuickBooks Insurance. "Working with Cerity will help solve a key challenge for our customers of staying compliant while running their businesses."

To learn more about this and other collaborations, contact info@cerity.com.

About Cerity

Founded with a bold vision to reimagine small business insurance, Cerity empowers business owners to quickly and easily protect their team, their assets, and their livelihood through an online workers’ compensation solution. With its digital-first approach, Cerity is transforming the entire process – from purchasing and maintaining coverage to filing a claim – to be simple, fast, and easy. The company’s proprietary pricing model produces tailored quotes within seconds and can deliver a new policy in five minutes or less, enabling leaders to get back to what matters most: growing and scaling their operation. Cerity Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), an industry veteran with over 100 years of experience in workers’ compensation.

Copyright © 2022 Cerity. All rights reserved.