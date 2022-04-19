Centric Brands Names Marc Compagnon President of Asia Division

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC. (“Centric” or the “Company”) announced today that Marc Compagnon has joined as President, Centric Brands Asia. Mr. Compagnon will be based in Hong Kong and will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer of Centric Brands, Jason Rabin.

“This is an exciting time of transformation and growth for our company,” said Jason Rabin, CEO Centric Brands. “As we expand our business globally and establish our team in Asia, Marc will lead that effort and create a best-in-class sourcing operation to further execute on our strategic growth initiatives.”

Compagnon will oversee Centric Brands’ sourcing transformation, driving opportunities to infuse digital elements into the organization’s sourcing strategy with a focus on quality, speed and efficiency.

“Centric Brands is well-positioned to expand our sourcing presence and introduce a compelling suite of in-house capabilities that gives a competitive advantage for our portfolio of brands. I am excited to join Jason and the executive team to build an organization that creates outstanding product and solutions for our customers and partners,” said Compagnon.

Mr. Compagnon joins Centric Brands with extensive sourcing experience having spent more than 20 years at Li & Fung in various executive and advisory roles. Previous to Li & Fung, he was a partner and Chief Merchandising Officer of Colby International Limited.

Compagnon’s addition highlights the strength of Centric’s executive leadership team which recently added long-time industry executive Tami Fersko as Chief Operations & Supply Chain Officer.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC. is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us. For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.