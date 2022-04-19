Horizon Therapeutics and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Solve Announce Second Annual Horizon Prize to Inspire Solutions that Improve the Quality of Life for the Global Rare Disease Community

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the kickoff of the second annual global innovation challenge, The Horizon Prize powered by MIT Solve.

The Horizon Prize poses a unique question to encourage entrepreneurs and innovators worldwide to think creatively to solve a problem faced by the more than 400 million people globally living with a rare disease. Up to two winners from a network of thousands of innovators, academics and inventors who submit solutions will be awarded a total of $150,000 in funding.

This year’s question, “How can we improve the quality of life of people who have been diagnosed with a rare disease?,” seeks to find solutions that empower patients with information and resources; promote community and connection; optimize holistic care that supports daily care management; improve data sharing between provider and patient; and mitigate barriers to accessing medical care after diagnosis. Participants can enter here.

“The Horizon Prize gives innovators from around the world an opportunity to develop potential solutions to improve the quality of life for people living with rare diseases,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “I live with a rare disease and know that the journey toward diagnosis can be long and complex, with significant impact on the patient and family’s quality of life. Through the creativity of The Horizon Prize platform, groundbreaking ideas are given the necessary support to thrive and potentially provide life-changing intervention to the rare disease community.”

The inaugural Horizon Prize in 2021 focused on how technology can help improve access to care for those with rare diseases, and the winners – Congenica and ThinkGenetic – brought solutions that supported patients in diagnosis and accessing care.

“The first step in any health journey is diagnosis. Technology gives us the opportunity to help recognize rare diseases in patients at an earlier stage, including groups from medically underrepresented groups,” said Sandro Morganella, Ph.D., head of artificial intelligence, Congenica. “The funding we received from the Horizon Prize in 2021 allows us to expand our use of the data to diagnose rare conditions to help deliver greater health equity across the globe.”

