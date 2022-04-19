Chloe’s Unveils Three New Frozen Pop Varieties with Expanded Retail Presence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chloe’s, the leading innovator of non-dairy frozen novelties, today announced the launch of three new innovations and an expanded retail presence across the country, as consumers continue to opt for cleaner, simple-ingredient frozen treats without artificial ingredients. The new varieties include two new Marvel inspired SKUs: tangy Lemon-Lime & Orange variety pack featuring Spider-Man and Ghost-Spider, and a perfectly sweet Strawberry-Mango Pop featuring Avengers characters- Thor, Doctor Strange, The Falcon and Captain Marvel. Chloe’s also added to its No Sugar Added offerings with its deliciously juicy Grape option.

As the appetite for healthier and cleaner alternatives for families’ busy lifestyles continues to grow, the new Marvel varieties for 2022, which join Chloe’s Spider-Man Strawberry-Lemon Pops and Avengers Cherry & Grape variety pack, will be available at several new retailers representing a significant area of growth for the brand. They come in a smaller 1.5oz pop size with 10 pops per box, making them perfect for family snacking. Retailers carrying Chloe’s Marvel SKUs across the US now include Publix, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Jewel Osco, Safeway, Albertsons, United, Market Street, Meijer, Giant Food, The Giant Companies, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper, Fresh Direct, WINCO, Raley’s, Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, Winn-Dixie, Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W, Fresh Thyme and more.

Chloe’s is also expanding its No Sugar Added line of pops with the launch of Grape. A first of its kind, Chloe’s No Sugar Added Strawberry Pop was received with much excitement last year, and Grape will be no exception. Using a blend of the fruit itself, monk fruit and allulose, Chloe’s No Sugar Added Strawberry and Grape Pops are a delicious option for those looking to cut down on sugar intake while allowing them to still delight in their favorite frozen berry treat without any artificial ingredients, any aftertaste or any regret. Chloe’s No Sugar Added Pops are available at Sprouts, Raley’s, Winn-Dixie, United, Market Street, Giant Martin’s, Fresh Direct and more.

“We are proud to expand our collection with Marvel and offer new varieties with the beloved Spider-Man and Avengers characters that span generations,” said Chloe’s President and Co-Founder Chloe Epstein. “All of our pops are made of the highest-quality ingredients and are free from all the artificial stuff we want to avoid, but still offer an authentic, delicious, nostalgic experience. Both our new Marvel and No Sugar Added Pops are further extensions of our commitment to making better-for-you frozen treats more accessible for all.”

With a shared passion for providing better-for-you options to consumers, Chloe’s recently partnered with Juice Press (JP), the premier wellness platform and fastest growing organic grab-and-go retailers. The collaboration brings expanded consumer access to Chloe’s line of pops as well as its vegan, artificial-free soft serve fruit in select Juice Press locations.

Chloe’s is committed to providing clean frozen treat options for every palette, featuring over 20 SKUs including fruit, Oatmilk based, dairy-free dark chocolate dipped, No Sugar Added, and Marvel varieties. All Chloe’s pops are dairy-free, gluten-free, plant-based, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, and made without the artificial ingredients found in many frozen novelties. Chloe’s pops are available in over 10,000 grocery stores nationwide and online at Instacart, Fresh Direct, Amazon Fresh, Go Puff, and others.

About Chloe’s

Chloe’s makes frozen treats with nothing to hide. Chloe’s is the leading innovator of non-dairy frozen novelties and a family favorite due to its irresistible taste and simple ingredient list. Co-founded by Chloe, a mom of three, the brand has quickly expanded its core line of fruit pops to now include the first Oatmilk pops to hit the market, the first No Sugar Added Pops sweetened with allulose and monkfruit, the first Marvel licensed pops with simple ingredients and no high fructose corn syrup, and the first fruit pops dipped in dairy-free dark chocolate. All Chloe’s Pops are dairy-free, plant-based, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, Kosher and always delicious. Go ahead, treat yourself! To learn more about Chloe’s full line of non-dairy frozen treats, visit www.chloesfruit.com, or follow Chloe’s on Instagram (@ChloesFruit), Facebook (@ChloesFruit) and Twitter (@ChloesFruit).