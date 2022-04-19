National Bestselling Author Dr. John Delony Helps People Pave Their Own Path to Mental Wellness

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s no secret that the pace of life has made us exhausted. National bestselling author and mental health and wellness expert Dr. John Delony reminds readers there’s a better, healthier way to live in his new book, “Own Your Past, Change Your Future,” published by Ramsey Press (ISBN: 9781942121626).

Normalizing stress has left us more disconnected than ever. In fact, Americans have gotten so used to loneliness that 82% of people said they don’t even feel close to or known by the friends they spend the most time with. What we’ve failed to realize is loneliness and chronic stress debilitate our physical and mental health. Dr. John Delony reminds readers they are worth being well, meeting them in the trenches of their anxiety and loneliness with easy-to-understand concepts that ultimately lead to healing.

“We’re living life like every second is the Super Bowl, and we’re doing it all by ourselves,” Delony said. “Humans were not designed to shoulder immense pressure alone. Enough is enough. We’ve got to get back to basics and connect with others in ways that are deep and meaningful.”

Owning your stories and getting real about where you are versus where you hoped to be is foundational to getting connected and changing your thoughts and actions. Throughout the book, Delony outlines five steps that anyone, no matter their circumstances, can take to get back to feeling less anxious and stressed. Those who practice these principles daily will get back to living more meaningful, connected and peaceful lives.

“Own Your Past, Change Your Future” retails for $24.99 and is available here.

About Dr. John Delony:

Dr. John Delony is a national bestselling author, mental health and wellness expert, and host of “The Dr. John Delony Show.” He holds two PhDs — one in counselor education and supervision and another in higher education administration. Before joining Ramsey Solutions, John spent two decades working as a professor and researcher, crisis responder, and senior leader at multiple universities. Now as a Ramsey Personality, he teaches people how to reclaim their lives from the madness of the modern world. Follow John on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or online at johndelony.com.

About Ramsey Press:

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press, a part of Ramsey Solutions, publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics, including personal development, leadership, career, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit www.ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.